ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

How long will this heat dome last?

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xqucI_0gIMzRXH00

(NEXSTAR) – A heat dome parked over the country has sent temperatures skyrocketing from Minneapolis to New Orleans . When will we see relief from the oppressive heat?

How soon your summer gets back to normal depends on where you live, explained Brian Hurley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“For the areas west of the Mississippi, and even the Plains at this point, the worst of it is behind them – at least for this round,” Hurley said. But not everyone is so lucky.

Massive heat dome to bring extra-hot weather to nearly every state

On Tuesday, the hottest weather was found in the Midwest and Great Lakes Region. But starting Wednesday, those scorching temperatures would start to move further south, Hurley said. He expected the core of the heat dome Wednesday to be over Iowa, the Tennessee Valley, the lower Mississippi Valley, and the Southeast.

“The areas we’re most concerned about the next couple days are further south, like Alabama, Georgia and the Tennessee Valley, where we could see triple digit readings and record breaking highs,” Hurley said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pz76l_0gIMzRXH00
A map shows the temperature forecast for June 25 through June 29, 2022. (Photo: National Weather Service)

The coastal I-95 belt along the East Coast, from Maine down to Florida, was expected to be pleasant Wednesday, Hurley said. “But you won’t have to go too far west before you start getting into the heat,” he added, saying Pittsburgh was set to be in the 90s, for example.

Things shift again late Thursday into Friday. The Gulf Coast will still be hot, plus the Plains states will start to see temperatures ramp back up again. A band of unseasonably hot weather is forecast from Texas up the Dakotas, and Plains residents shouldn’t be surprised to have a widespread Heat Advisory issued later this week.

What is a federal gas tax holiday?

“In the latter part of the weekend, the heat will really start to press south and southeastward,” Hurley said. “By the time we get to Monday, temperatures are going to be very near normal over the southern tier.”

Monday is when the band of high pressure, or heat dome, over the U.S. will have shrunken away, leaving most parts of the country with the kind of summer heat they’re used to, the meteorologist said.

“It will just leave the southern tier, from the southern Plains through the deep South and the Carolinas with a lot of 90s and a sprinkling of 100s – but that’s very normal for this time of year.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

New details released after woman attacked by Pit Bull in SC

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – New details were released Wednesday after a woman, 77, was attacked by a Pit Bull while she worked in a garden at her Berkeley County home. The incident happened along Cornerstone Drive in the Santee Circle community of Moncks Corner around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to a report from the […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Iowa State
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
City
Iowa, LA
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
City
New Orleans, LA
WNCT

FBI raids 2 Georgia churches, including Hinesville House of Prayer

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Two Georgia churches, one in Hinesville and another in the Augusta area were being raided by the FBI. Thursday morning, FBI agents and police officers swarmed the House of Prayer Church in the 2500 block of Airport Road around 8 a.m. Law enforcement officers were seen carrying automatic weapons around the […]
HINESVILLE, GA
WNCT

Two arrested, held on $25M bonds in massive meth bust in Nash Co.

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two brothers from Texas were arrested in Nash County and charged in what deputies said was one of the biggest meth busts in agency history there. Officials arrested and charged Alejandro Israel Sanchez-Amezcua and Kevin Alexis Sanchez, both of Arlington, Texas. They were taken into custody on Thursday after a traffic […]
NASH COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Suspect arrested in Greenville for Washington shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect has been arrested and is facing charges in a shooting that injured a man in Washington in May. On Thursday, Markis Allen was arrested by members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Greenville. He was described as the suspect in a shooting that happened on May 15 […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

A Jacksonville man arrested for drugs and under a 2 million bond

JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – A Jacksonville man has been arrested for numerous drug charges and has been placed in the Onslow County Dentition Center under a 2 million dollar bond. Detectives with the Jacksonville Police Department, Special Operation Division, members of the Crime Scene Investigation Division, Detectives with Onslow County Sheriff’s Department, Drug Enforcement Unitconducted […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Heat#This Heat#Hot Weather
WNCT

Rocky Mount woman sentenced for drug and firearms offenses

RALEIGH, N.C. – A Rocky Mount woman was sentenced yesterday to 71 months in prison for conspiring to distribute heroin and fentanyl and conspiring to make false statements during the purchase of firearms. On February 10, 2022, Vernisha Suggs pled guilty to the charges. “We are not just prosecuting those who pull the trigger,” said […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WNCT

Man arrested on drug charges, held on $2M bond

JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – A Jacksonville man has been arrested on numerous drug charges and has been placed in the Onslow County Dentition Center under a $2 million bond. Detectives with the Jacksonville Police Department, Special Operation Division, members of the Crime Scene Investigation Division and detectives with Onslow County Sheriff’s Department Drug Enforcement Unitconducted […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

1 dead in South Carolina alligator attack

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person has died following an alligator attack on Friday, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Horry County crews worked to rescue someone from the water following an alligator attack late Friday morning, according to officials. Crews responded at 11:54 a.m. to the area of Excalibur Court in […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WNCT

Four subjects arrested in Rocky Mount for Federal firearms charges

RALEIGH, N.C. – U.S. Attorney Michael Easley announced preliminary results from the Rocky Mount Violent Crime Action Plan (VCAP), implemented last month, in collaboration with the Rocky Mount Police Department, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and the Department of Homeland Security […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

WNCT

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy