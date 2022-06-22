A Shelby man was killed in the Highland community in Gastonia early Tuesday morning, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Keenen Deangelo Banner, 31, was found on the 800 block of Rankin Avenue at about 1:15 a.m., police spokesman Rick Goodale said.

A caller had reported that they heard several gunshots and saw someone in the road, Goodale said.

Banner had been shot in the upper body. He was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police do not yet know who shot Banner, Goodale said.

"We have nothing right now," Goodale said Tuesday. Police had not made an arrest in the case as of Wednesday morning.

This marks the fifth homicide investigation in Gastonia this year.

James Judge, who lives nearby, said that he heard what sounded like gunshots.

"We was pretty much drifting off to sleep," he said. He told his wife, Mary, "It seems like someone is out shooting again." Gunshots, he said, are common in his neighborhood.

Eva Pitts, another neighbor, said that she didn't sleep well. Just knowing something was happening outside her house kept her awake, although she didn't go outside.

"I knew there was a lot going on," she said.

Police ask anyone with information about what might have happened to call Gaston County Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

Reporter Kara Fohner can be reached at 704-869-1850 or at kfohner@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Shelby man shot and killed in Gastonia, police say