ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

Second case of monkeypox reported in Indiana

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eAS1V_0gIMz9yg00

GARY, Ind. — A northern Indiana city is reporting a case of monkeypox, marking the second for Indiana.

On Tuesday, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince announced the confirmation of a monkeypox case in the city. On Saturday, the Gary Health Department said a test was performed at an outpatient lab, which was confirmed on Sunday. The department said this makes two confirmed cases in the state of Indiana.

“Considering our proximity to Chicago, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that this virus has spread to the city of Gary,” said Mayor Prince.

Monkeypox, clinically known as orthopox, is a disease related to smallpox—or variola—though monkeypox is typically less severe. It was first discovered in 1958 in monkeys who were being kept for research, hence the colloquial name of the disease.

Where and how is monkeypox spreading?

As of June 21, the CDC reports a total of 142 confirmed monkeypox cases across the United States. The majority of the cases are in California and New York. Illinois has 19 reported cases.

“So while that number does grow, it is not nearly as large a number as when we were looking at like a pandemic situation,” said Dr. Roland Walker, City of Gary Health Commissioner.

The United States has a scattered history of monkeypox, including an outbreak that occurred in 2003, with cases reported in Indiana, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin. That outbreak happened after a shipment of animals introduced the virus into the United States.

Unlike COVID-19, which is airborne, monkeypox is “not something you can get passing somebody on the street,” a senior administration health official said. Respiratory droplets generally cannot travel more than a few feet, so prolonged face-to-face contact is required.

CDC warns doctors to watch for monkeypox

The case in Gary is being monitored. The Gary Health Department said the patient is in isolation and they are continuing to do contact tracing.

“We believe we have traced all of the people the person had been in contact with,” said Walker, “but we continue to interview people to make sure that the citizens of Gary are safe.”

Monkeypox typically presents 7-14 days after exposure and symptoms include fever, headache, muscle ache, backaches, chills, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes—which is the main distinguishing symptomatic factor between smallpox and monkeypox. Smallpox does not typically cause swollen lymph nodes.

One to three days after the onset of fever, patients develop a rash that typically begins on the face and then spreads to other areas of the body. The lesions then progress through different stages before falling off.

Monkeypox usually lasts two to four weeks, according to the CDC. The CDC says anyone with a rash that looks like monkeypox should talk to their healthcare provider. People who may be at higher risk might include, but are not limited to, those who:

  • Had contact with someone who had a rash that looks like monkeypox or someone who was diagnosed with confirmed or probable monkeypox
  • Had skin-to-skin contact with someone in a social network experiencing monkeypox activity, this includes men who have sex with men who meet partners through an online website, digital application or social events like bars or a party
  • Traveled outside the US to a country with confirmed cases of monkeypox or where monkeypox activity has been ongoing
  • Had contact with a dead or live wild animal or exotic pet that exists only in Africa or used a product derived from such animals (e.g., game meat, creams, lotions, powders, etc.)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Officials react to permitless carry gun law

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– We are about one week away from a major gun law going into effect in Indiana. Beginning July 1st, Hoosiers 18 and older will be able to legally carry a handgun in public without a permit. But what does that mean for permits already being processed? Eyewitness News reached out to several […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gary, IN
State
Kansas State
Local
Indiana Government
State
California State
Local
Indiana Health
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
Gary, IN
Health
Gary, IN
Government
WEHT/WTVW

Tri-State Food Bank launches “Operation Full Pack”

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Tri-State Food Bank celebrated 40 years of service to the community as well as a new program that is aimed towards serving veterans. “Operation Full Pack” in an effort the food bank has unveiled that will help veterans and current military by providing food and nourishment. “The veterans that we’re serving […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

USI online nursing program ranked best in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An online website has recognized University of Southern Indiana (USI) as having the best online nurse practitioner program in Indiana. Nursepractitioneronline.com ranked USI as the number one nurse practitioner program in the state. USI was awarded “2022 Best Online Nurse Practitioner Programs & Schools.” The results can be viewed at www.nursepractitioneronline.com/state/indiana/#show […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana grants $500,000 to domestic violence shelters

INDIANA (WEHT) – A press release from Indiana says the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) awarded $500,000 in grant funding to 26 non-profits to provide emergency shelter and services to victims of domestic violence and their dependents. Indiana says the SSBG program is a source of funding that allows states to tailor social service programming […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Monkeypox
WEHT/WTVW

West Nile virus reported in seven Illinois counties

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reminding the public that mosquito season is now underway in Illinois and that positive batches of West Nile virus have been reported in seven counties around the state. “West Nile virus is a serious illness, and we want to remind everyone to protect themselves […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

OUCC requests disconnection, customer arrearage data

INDIANA (WEHT) – The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC) is requesting an Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) investigation to evaluate the need for monthly utility reporting of disconnection and customer arrearage data. “This information deficit prevents the Commission, the OUCC, stakeholders, and the public from timely assessing the consequences of this economic environment,” […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Holcomb calls July 6 special session for $225 payments

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb set a July 6 date for a special session for lawmakers to take action on his plan to give $225 payments to Indiana taxpayers struggling with inflation and high gas prices. The governor signed a proclamation Wednesday calling the General Assembly into the special session. “This is the fastest, fairest […]
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
WEHT/WTVW

Right to Life speaks on the overturn of Roe v. Wade

INDIANA (WEHT) – The Right to Life President and Chief Executive Officer Mike Fichter hosted a virtual media briefing today at 12 p.m. to share remarks about today’s historical ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court. Fichter emphasized that there should be support and care for the mother and child, and the group is hopeful towards […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

IL DCFS ups monthly support for foster parents

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is increasing the financial support provided to foster parents, caregivers and older youth in care to help with the recent increases in cost of living expenses experienced by families throughout the state. “Foster parents are one of the key pillars of our child […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy