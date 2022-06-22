ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

How long will this heat dome last?

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iZSCg_0gIMz7DE00

(NEXSTAR) – A heat dome parked over the country has sent temperatures skyrocketing from Minneapolis to New Orleans . When will we see relief from the oppressive heat?

How soon your summer gets back to normal depends on where you live, explained Brian Hurley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“For the areas west of the Mississippi, and even the Plains at this point, the worst of it is behind them – at least for this round,” Hurley said. But not everyone is so lucky.

Massive heat dome to bring extra-hot weather to nearly every state

On Tuesday, the hottest weather was found in the Midwest and Great Lakes Region. But starting Wednesday, those scorching temperatures would start to move further south, Hurley said. He expected the core of the heat dome Wednesday to be over Iowa, the Tennessee Valley, the lower Mississippi Valley, and the Southeast.

“The areas we’re most concerned about the next couple days are further south, like Alabama, Georgia and the Tennessee Valley, where we could see triple digit readings and record breaking highs,” Hurley said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pz76l_0gIMz7DE00
A map shows the temperature forecast for June 25 through June 29, 2022. (Photo: National Weather Service)

The coastal I-95 belt along the East Coast, from Maine down to Florida, was expected to be pleasant Wednesday, Hurley said. “But you won’t have to go too far west before you start getting into the heat,” he added, saying Pittsburgh was set to be in the 90s, for example.

Things shift again late Thursday into Friday. The Gulf Coast will still be hot, plus the Plains states will start to see temperatures ramp back up again. A band of unseasonably hot weather is forecast from Texas up the Dakotas, and Plains residents shouldn’t be surprised to have a widespread Heat Advisory issued later this week.

What is a federal gas tax holiday?

“In the latter part of the weekend, the heat will really start to press south and southeastward,” Hurley said. “By the time we get to Monday, temperatures are going to be very near normal over the southern tier.”

Monday is when the band of high pressure, or heat dome, over the U.S. will have shrunken away, leaving most parts of the country with the kind of summer heat they’re used to, the meteorologist said.

“It will just leave the southern tier, from the southern Plains through the deep South and the Carolinas with a lot of 90s and a sprinkling of 100s – but that’s very normal for this time of year.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Iowa State
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
WEHT/WTVW

Police arrest five men for drug trafficking in Henderson area

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force (PNTF) and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said they have arrested five men for trafficking drugs. The arrest comes after a six month investigation in the East end of Henderson and in the Spottsville, Reed area of Henderson County. Police identified the suspects as: Jalen D. Armstead, […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Manhunt continues for wanted Warrick County man

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office shared on social media that deputies have spotted wanted suspect Michael White. They say he was spotted in the area of Clutter Road. The sheriff’s office reports they have an active investigation in that area and ask people to avoid it until further notice. Warrick […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Heat#This Heat#Hot Weather
WEHT/WTVW

PPD: 22 people indicted for Webster County drug bust

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Providence Police Department (PPD) reported that twenty-two people involved in a drug trafficking incident at the Webster County Detention Center have now been indicted. PPD says on June 23, a Webster County Grand Jury convened in a special meeting where Officer Eric Elder presented an investigation into an organized […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Holcomb calls July 6 special session for $225 payments

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb set a July 6 date for a special session for lawmakers to take action on his plan to give $225 payments to Indiana taxpayers struggling with inflation and high gas prices. The governor signed a proclamation Wednesday calling the General Assembly into the special session. “This is the fastest, fairest […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville man accused of using fireworks as weapon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man found himself behind bars after police say he fired “explosives” at another man late Tuesday night. The Evansville Police Department believes 49-year-old Curt D. Manion was the one responsible. EPD reports that officers were sent to Allens Lane around 10:15 p.m. to help the Evansville Fire Department after […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Pet injured during Garvin Street shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says officers were dispatched to 1800 block of Garvin Street around 9:07 Tuesday night for a shots fired call. According to police, officers learned that the shooter had fired anywhere between twenty to sixty rounds. Police believe the victim’s pet was outdoors when the shooting began. Authorities […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy