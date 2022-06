The crypto market has been quite distressing for crypto traders and investors considering the significant slump in the market value over the last few months. As crypto users continue to struggle over making profits in this bear market, an effective DeFi trading protocol that features complete security, and privacy and is automated, and backed by proven results even during times when the crypto market crashed may be considered a go-to platform to survive the market slump. However, a DeFi Startup like SuperBot has proven to fit in according to a recent press release.

