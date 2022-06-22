ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No more mugshots? New restriction laws take effect in Louisiana

By Victoria Cristina
 3 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. ( WGNO ) — The “Mugshot Bill” is officially in effect in Louisiana after being signed into law by Governor John Bel Edwards. Formerly HB729, Act No. 494 places restrictions on the release and use of jail booking photographs.

The new law, passed by the Louisiana Legislature earlier in the month, restricts law enforcement agencies from publishing booking photos to the public and media for most offenses. There are, however, exceptions for certain violent crimes.

— —

The law reads:

“No law enforcement officer or agency shall publish, release, or disseminate in any format a booking photograph to the public or to a private person or entity unless any of the following occurs:

(a) The individual is a fugitive, and a law enforcement officer or agency determines that releasing or disseminating the booking photograph will assist in apprehending the individual.

(b) A law enforcement officer or agency determines that the individual is an imminent threat to an individual or to public safety and determines that releasing or disseminating the booking photograph will assist in reducing or eliminating the threat.

(c) A judge of a court of competent jurisdiction orders the release or dissemination of the booking photograph based on a finding that the release or dissemination is in furtherance of a legitimate interest.

(d) The individual is convicted of or pleads guilty or nolo contendere to a crime, lesser crime, or lesser included offense as defined in Article 558 in response to the same crime for which he was arrested or if there is criminal litigation related to the same crime that is pending or reasonably anticipated.

— —

Additionally, a photo may be released if the suspect is charged with a crime of violence or with any of the following offenses:

  • Sex offenses
  • Human trafficking offenses
  • Offenses affecting the health and morals of minors
  • Offenses affecting the health and safety of persons with infirmities
  • Video voyeurism
  • Cruelty to animals
  • Dogfighting

The law also requires a disclaimer on any booking photographs published, released, or disseminated by a law enforcement officer or agency, if shared before the suspect has been found guilty, or pleading guilty or nolo contendere.

The disclaimer must state that “all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

Act No. 494 took effect on June 21 and now, law enforcement agencies across Louisiana are in the process of changing how they share suspect information with the public. Mugshots and booking photographs may rarely be seen on social media going forward, and news stations will be forced to find other ways to get the info to their viewers.

The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office took to social media to announce its plans. According to the post, “Due to recent legislation approved by the Louisiana Legislature, specifically House Bill No. 729, the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office is prohibited from publishing booking photographs, “mugshots” when an individual is arrested. This legislation applies to photographs linked to our website under “Parish Prison Inmates” and photographs published on social media outlets. St. James Sheriff’s Office will continue to publish news articles, including on social media.”

The text of the law can be read in its entirety here.

WGNO reached out to several local law enforcement agencies for a comment on the new law, but has not received any responses yet.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 20

McGee Pamela Rivers
3d ago

catering to the criminals so as not to bruise their little personalities is sick. a mugshot is necessary for public safety; for bolo alerts and after they post bail to keep an eye on them. thanks LA legislature for making the lives of law abiding citizens less safe!

Reply(1)
23
OMG EJ Ej
3d ago

good no one's mugshot should be seen anyway until they go to court and is convicted if they are not guilty then no mugshot should ever be seen if they are guilty of a major crime then yes show it

Reply(2)
14
Mia Love
3d ago

Ok but what about them putting people address in the inquisitor when they gets arrested. That’s telling people where others stay also

Reply(1)
8
Related
houmatimes.com

OPINION: Louisiana Outdoors Forever Program becomes law

Louisianians have been born and raised to appreciate and enjoy our beautiful state as the Sportsman’s Paradise. I sponsored House Bill 762 creating the Louisiana Outdoors Forever Program because it will allow us to increase the conservation of our natural resources, leverage new funding to continue those efforts, and provide our citizens with a better quality of life for generations to come.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Roe v. Wade overturned: How this impacts Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The United States Supreme Court has overturned the landmark abortion case, Roe. V. Wade. The move makes 13 states with trigger laws go into effect for banning abortion. Louisiana is one of those states. Under a law signed by former Gov. Kathleen Blanco, a Democrat, most...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mugshots#Crime#The Louisiana Legislature
96.5 KVKI

Does the Landmark Supreme Court Gun Law Ruling Affect Louisiana?

The US Supreme Court issued a landmark decision Thursday concerning gun rights directly on the heels of Congress issuing new gun control legislation. The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 striking down New York's legislation that makes is very difficult for individuals to obtain a gun carry permit. New York's existing law states one has to have a 'proper cause' to obtain a carry permit.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Louisiana State Trooper Charged with DWI

A Louisiana State Trooper has been arrested on a charge of DWI. State Police Troop D got word from police in Atlanta, Georgia about the arrest of the off duty trooper. Shortly before 2am Thursday morning 34-year-old Aubin Young of Lake Charles was arrested for DWI and other traffic charges following a traffic stop. Young is currently assigned Troop D in the Lake Charles area.
ATLANTA, GA
