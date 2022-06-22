Woman choked, dragged into park in Queens sex attack; suspect sought

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A woman was choked, sexually abused and robbed by a man who dragged her into a Queens park over the weekend, police said Wednesday.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the man they’re searching for in Saturday morning’s attack at 118th Street and North Conduit Avenue in South Ozone Park.

The 29-year-old woman was walking near the intersection at 6 a.m. when the man grabbed her from behind and choked her, police said.

The man threw the woman to the ground and then dragged her into a small park area nearby, where he sexually abused her, according to police.

He then snatched a ring from the woman and fled the area on foot. Police said he was last seen headed northbound on Lefferts Boulevard.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

Police believe the suspect is in his 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.