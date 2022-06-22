ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Sen. Collins puts her Bangor home up for sale

By Associated Press
WGME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGOR, Maine (AP) — U.S. Sen. Susan Collins and her husband are putting their Bangor home that has been the site of recent protests on the market. Collins and Thomas Daffron bought the 4,250-square-foot...

wgme.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 WCYY

One Historical Inn In Maine Has A Chillingly Haunted History

Countless amounts of people have traveled along Route 1A in Maine from Bangor on their way to Ellsworth and Bar Harbor. Through twists and turns, you'll come up to a picturesque hilltop opening with a majestic colonial building sitting atop known as the Lucerne Inn. The inn has been maintained since it was built in 1818, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and still operates today hosting guests, weddings and other events. But after decades of strange noises, shadows and other occurrences being reported by visitors, the question was asked, "is this place haunted?". And of course, there's a story.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Here’s What May Be Going into The Old Augusta, Maine Kmart Location

It's no surprise that people have been pondering different ideas and options for the now-vacant Augusta Kmart site that sits just off Western Avenue in the State's capital. According to the Kennebec Journal, initially, Augusta city councilors had poo-poo'd an idea that would have brought hundreds of garage-style self storage units to the site. However now, they say they're more open to a different kind of self storage option that's all part of a revised plan.
AUGUSTA, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maine State
Maine Real Estate
Bangor, ME
Real Estate
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Business
State
Maine State
Bangor, ME
Business
Bangor, ME
Government
City
Bangor, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Stephen King
Person
Tabitha King
mainepublic.org

New group aims to shed light on what's happening in Maine district courts

A small pilot program is recruiting volunteers to visit, record and monitor what's happening in district courts in Maine. Under the CourtWatchME initiative, two Colby College students and a few other volunteers are visiting courtrooms in Augusta, Waterville and Skowhegan, recording and documenting court arraignments and publicizing the outcomes. Volunteers...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine concealed carry permits unaffected as Supreme Court strikes down recent gun laws

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The U.S. Supreme Court in a 6-3 majority struck down a New York law that requires someone to state a special need to obtain a concealed carry permit. Maine has no such laws. The state is a permit-less carry state, which means anyone over the age of 21 and not prohibited from possessing a gun, can carry a loaded pistol or revolver and keep it in their vehicles.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Rockland is Warning People That Sometimes It Could Smell Yucky

Rockland just wants to warn people that sometimes this summer, a renovation they are working on might be stinky. That renovation happens to be an $11 million project to upgrade the wastewater treatment plant off Tillson Avenue. According to the Village Soup, a lot of the equipment used to take all the waste and make it disappear needs to be upgraded. Some of this equipment is so big, that they have to take out some outer walls of the building to get the old equipment out before they bring in the new equipment. Rockland Wastewater Plant Superintendent Terry Pinto told the Village Soup something very important,
ROCKLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazmat Suits#Sen
B98.5

Late Night Weed Burning Leads To Rockland, Maine Fire

According to a report in the KJ, a little late night (or erly morning) weed burning led to a fire in downtown Rockland. But, we're not talking about marijuana (or pot, or grass, or the devli's lettuce, or... well, you get the idea). The person was trying to get rid of the pest plant kind of weeds.
ROCKLAND, ME
lcnme.com

Statement from Reed Family Insurance Advisors

The Reed Family Insurance Advisors of Damariscotta is not affiliated in any way with the Harry E. Reed Insurance Agency in Millinocket. Like many, we became aware of several news stories published over the past 24 hours reporting on an offensive sign posted on the front door of this other agency containing racist stereotypes. It is important for our clients and our community to know that we here at Reed Family Insurance Advisors have no association with this agency and condemn the racist content presented in their sign.
MILLINOCKET, ME
wabi.tv

249 new COVID cases, 1 additional death

Maine (WABI) - A resident of Penobscot County died with COVID, according to the Maine CDC. There are also 249 newly recorded cases of the virus. This data reflect cases gathered since Saturday. Meanwhile, 1,728 new COVID vaccines were given out Tuesday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard. COVID-19...
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
wabi.tv

Authorities responding to an incident in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police and Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office are responding to an incident in Newburgh. We’re hearing reports that the incident is in the area of Miles Rd and Rte 202/Western Ave. Please avoid the area and expect delays. We will update this story...
NEWBURGH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Bar Harbor Sand Bar Claims Second Victim of 2022

After the ordeal of the Ford Bronco in April, and the increased signage, you would think that people would stop driving on the sand bar leading from Bar Harbor to Bar Island. But, it seems that the driver of this Nissan decided that they wanted to take a short drive across the Bar.

Comments / 0

Community Policy