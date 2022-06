On a hot June day in 1932 my grandparents, Wheeler and Florence Mayo, first published the Sequoyah County Times. While it was their first publishing venture, my grandfather’s family printing history went back over 100 years to 1828 when John F. Wheeler first printed the Cherokee Phoenix in New Ecota, Georgia. He was the first printer of a newspaper using the Cherokee Syllabary. He later moved to…

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO