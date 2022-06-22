City of Plymouth Hires New Administrator

The North Fond du Lac School District has selected a longtime Appleton Area School District principal and former UW Marching Band assistant drum major and social studies teacher to become the next superintendent. Matt Mineau will succeed Aaron Sadoff who is stepping down after accepting a job as executive director of the Fond du Lac Area Foundation. Mineau will July 1, and said he was “excited to join the Oriole Nation” and “extremely honored” by the opportunity. “I’m looking forward to partnering with the North Fond du Lac community as together, we will ensure success for all our students – academically, emotionally, mentally and physically,” Mineau said. NFDL Board President Steve Hock said Mineau was the Board’s unanimous choice among a field of excellent candidates. “We were impressed with Matt’s proven abilities to build relationships and create a culture of positive engagement with students, staff and parents,” Hock said. “He is passionate about innovation and continuous improvement, and his charter school experience will be a great asset as our district plans a high school expansion to our Treffert Way charter school. We are excited to welcome him.”

NORTH FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO