Plymouth, WI

City of Plymouth Hires New Administrator

By Kevin Zimmermann
b93radio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Plymouth has hired a new City Administrator / Utilities Manager. The announcement was made on Tuesday that Timothy Blakeslee will start his position with...

b93radio.com

Greater Milwaukee Today

Mukwonago’s Castle Community expansion nearing completion

MUKWONAGO — With the expansion of the Birchrock Castle Community by Castle Senior Living scheduled to be finished in mid-July and residents expected to be accepted for occupancy in early to mid-August, village officials are reflecting on housing trends and demand in the community. The Birchrock Castle Community, which...
MUKWONAGO, WI
b93radio.com

Construction Interruptions to Know About in Sheboygan

Summer is “high season” not only for tourism here, but also for maintenance on the roads traveled when touring. In the City of Sheboygan, a few more were added to the list on Wednesday. On Thursday, June 23rd, Zimbal Avenue between North 7th and 8th Streets will be...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
radioplusinfo.com

6-24-22 new nfdl school district superintendent

The North Fond du Lac School District has selected a longtime Appleton Area School District principal and former UW Marching Band assistant drum major and social studies teacher to become the next superintendent. Matt Mineau will succeed Aaron Sadoff who is stepping down after accepting a job as executive director of the Fond du Lac Area Foundation. Mineau will July 1, and said he was “excited to join the Oriole Nation” and “extremely honored” by the opportunity. “I’m looking forward to partnering with the North Fond du Lac community as together, we will ensure success for all our students – academically, emotionally, mentally and physically,” Mineau said. NFDL Board President Steve Hock said Mineau was the Board’s unanimous choice among a field of excellent candidates. “We were impressed with Matt’s proven abilities to build relationships and create a culture of positive engagement with students, staff and parents,” Hock said. “He is passionate about innovation and continuous improvement, and his charter school experience will be a great asset as our district plans a high school expansion to our Treffert Way charter school. We are excited to welcome him.”
NORTH FOND DU LAC, WI
radioplusinfo.com

6-24-22 fdl school board member weddle resigns positions

Fond du Lac School Board member Tim Weddle is resigning from his position on the Board. Weddle was elected in April and is stepping down effective July 7, after purchasing a home outside of the school district. “On behalf of the Board of Education, I would like to thank outgoing Board member Tim Weddle for his service to the Fond du Lac School District,” said Mark Henschel, President of the Board of Education. In his resignation letter, Weddle shared, “It has been an absolute pleasure working with the Board and administration. I am excited to see what the future holds for the Fond du Lac School District.” The Board of Education will proceed with filling the Board vacancy created by Weddle’s resignation following state statutes and District policies. More information regarding the process to fill the Board vacancy will be forthcoming.
FOND DU LAC, WI
City
Whitefish Bay, WI
City
Plymouth, WI
Plymouth, WI
Government
Whitefish Bay, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
wearegreenbay.com

The Gift Itself closing in Green Bay, rebranding in Door County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular jewelry store in downtown Green Bay is closing up shop and moving to the Cape Cod of the Midwest. The Gift Itself, located at 125 North Broadway in Green Bay will be closing at the end of September due to the owner moving up to Door County.
GREEN BAY, WI
b93radio.com

Edgewater Power Plant Not Going Away Yet

The iconic twin stacks of Sheboygan’s Edgewater Generating Station won’t be disappearing from the skyline as soon as initially expected. In separate announcements made on Thursday, two utility companies – WeEnergies and Alliant Energy – said that they’re delaying the planned shutdown of three coal-fired power plants out of concerns that shortages could otherwise appear as soon as next year. The shutdowns were part of a plan to reduce carbon emissions by replacing the coal-fired plants with more environmentally-friendly sources.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

CDC: COVID-19 levels unchanged in Northeast Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says five Wisconsin counties have high levels of COVID-19 in their communities. That’s up from 4 a week ago. The counties are in central and northwestern Wisconsin: Barron, Lincoln, Marathon, Rusk and Wood. Community levels are unchanged...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: North lanes back open on I-41 at WIS 47 after crash

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports the crash was cleared at 9:04 p.m., almost four and a half hours after it happened. UPDATE: I-41 northbound closed at WIS 47, due to a crash. FRIDAY 6/24/2022 – 5:29 p.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – All southbound lanes on I-41 at...
APPLETON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Michels: ‘We can’t take it anymore’

HARTFORD — Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels said he will prioritize election integrity, crime and educational reform during a Thursday gathering with local supporters and interested citizens. Common Sense Citizens of Washington County hosted Michels, a Republican candidate for governor, at their meeting Thursday night at Mueller’s Linden Inn.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Multiple power outages reported in West Bend

WEST BEND — Multiple power outages have been reported in West Bend by We Energies today. According to their website, there are 900 customers without power north of East Washington Street/Highway 33 since 8 a.m., less than five customers without power near the intersection of West Decorah Road and Eastern Avenue since 8:23 a.m. and another outage between Lincoln Drive East and Sunset Drive near Terrace Drive has left under five people without power.
WEST BEND, WI
thebrillionnews.com

Wiese named new principal in Reedsville

REEDSVILLE – Melissa Wiese was named Reedsville junior/high school principal on Monday night following the school board's approval. Wiese has been with the district since 2006 and has been a business education instructor. She has also been involved with Reedsville Future Business Leaders of America, among other extracurricular clubs and school activities.
REEDSVILLE, WI
News Break
Politics
pleasantviewrealty.com

W4073 County Road N, Sheboygan Falls, WI, USA

Who doesn’t want a home in the country?! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch features a spacious living room and sits on a peaceful 1.06 acre lot, this home does need a little TLC and has great potential. (Property being sold as is) For the fastest response, additional information...
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Brat fry to support Casey Schwartz family

June 24, 2022 – Lomira, WI – St. John’s Lutheran Church and School, Lomira, WI is holding a brat and burger fry June 24 and 25 for the Casey Schwartz family. Schwartz is the husband and father who lost his wife, 1-year-old son and unborn child in a fatal car accident Wednesday morning, June 22, 2022, in Washington County.
LOMIRA, WI
b93radio.com

Denmark FFA Chapter Named National Chapter Award Winner

The Denmark FFA Chapter was named the state winner of the 2021 National Chapter Award at the 93rd Wisconsin FFA Convention. The Denmark FFA advisors are Mary Handrich and Marty Nowak. This program recognizes the chapters for their overall Program of Activities that include three major areas: Growing Leaders, Building Communities, and Strengthening Agriculture.
DENMARK, WI
1520 The Ticket

Two Wisconsin Cities That Simply Reek, Bad.

North of the border there are two cities and need some Axe Body Spray, a breath mint, and maybe a tree hanging from EVERY mirror. Here is the stinky story of Wisconsin. Plug your nose, and hold your breath...here we go. Remember the Peanuts character, "Pigpen?" He was the stinky...
WISCONSIN STATE
b93radio.com

County Covid Cases Continue a Slow Upward Count

No clear upward nor downward trends could be seen in the past month’s COVID-19 activity count posted Friday by the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health. Another 172 cases were added since last Friday’s update, bringing to 31,179 the total cases recorded during the pandemic in Sheboygan County. There were no additional deaths in the last week.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin beef farmers facing processing challenges

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis.— A Northeast Wisconsin beef farmer said 2022 has presented a new kind of challenge to running his family business. Jared Gesier is a fourth generation beef farmer at Riveredge Farms in Chilton. “Growing up on the farm has been great,” Geiser said. “One of my first...
WISCONSIN STATE

