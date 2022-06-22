Amy Roberts: When the numbers don’t add up

Admittedly, it’s rather pointless to write an opinion piece when you don’t have strong enough feelings on a subject to pick a side. Which is kind of where I stand on the Vail/Park City Mountain Resort chairlift upgrade controversy. It’s not that I don’t care what happens, rather I can understand...
I am very grateful for the Park City Planning Commission’s courage to stand up to Vail’s failure to manage its business correctly. Some are focusing on the mountainside. But the key issue involved has little to do with lift capacity. Decades ago the city linked parking management with lift development. The link was the notion of carrying capacity. The heart of the controversy is PCMR failure to provide adequate free parking to accommodate the increased crowds.
I read your letter to the editor in Wednesday’s edition of this paper, and I wonder if your last name (Smith) is indicative of your ancestors, who might have come this way back in 1847 and – perhaps – found their way thru East Canyon to Salt Lake City. That may explain the entitlement/last settler mentality expressed in your letter, signed from Jeremy Ranch. Or perhaps you too, at some time, moved here from someplace outside of Park City. Which, to be specific, Jeremy Ranch is outside of… That housing development with a golf course and trails and now an elementary school… There is a gas station/convenience store at the edge of a roundabout, and across the road some factory outlet stores and a market. It is not a town, but rather an unincorporated part of the county.
The Weber River is home to many species of birds and fish and provides drinking water to the Wasatch Front. Wildlife officials say its wetlands function as a crucial filtration system for the area’s watershed. So when Summit County Council Member Doug Clyde saw that a bulldozer had started...
Although not quite biblical in proportion, a flood from a broken water main filled the basement of the historic Echo Church last winter and caused more than $50,000 worth of damage. Thanks to community members who love history, the structure was restored in time for the summer season, said Sandra...
Wily Woodpecker, LLC has job opp. in Park City, UT: House Manager. Manage daily ops of family household, incl. receiving guests, entertaining, meal prep., childcare, vacation arrangement & general
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Wildfire season and fireworks season happen concurrently in Utah, and in recent years the risk associated with both have been elevated due to drought. There have been 247 fires and more than 5,700 acres burned in the 2022 wildfire season so far, and there are still several months of summer weather ahead. According to Utah Fire Info, nearly 82% of the fires this year were human-caused.
The more-than 4-mile trail is being built by the Mountain Trails Foundation on the Park City-owned Clark Ranch property, just east of U.S. 40. The foundation's Executive Director Lora Smith says this would be the first Park City single track trail to expressly allow e-bikes. “I wouldn’t say it’s specific...
As a final decision looms on what could be a massive, multi-hundred million dollar project to address traffic on one of the state’s major ski roads, a group of local government officials and community leaders are urging the Utah Department of Transportation to abandon its plans in favor of “common sense” solutions.
UTAH (ABC4) – Aircraft enthusiasts heading to the “2022 Warriors Over The Wasatch Air & Space Show,” should prepare for major traffic this weekend. Layton Police are warning visitors that heavy traffic is expected around Hill Air Force Base as over half a million visitors from around the country make their way to the beloved […]
SALT LAKE CITY — Brian Steed admired the foothills surrounding him as he stood near the mouth of City Creek Canyon Thursday, a warm breeze passing by. The sprawling hills surrounding Utah's capital city are one of the reasons Steed, the executive director of the Utah Department of Natural Resources, calls Utah the home of the "best natural resources and the best natural amenities" he's ever seen. However, he cautions that living around this scenery comes with major risks, especially in the summer.
As the U.S. housing market is showing big signs of cooling — from mortgage lender layoffs to several consecutive months of dropping sales — it’s hitting home in Utah in a big way. The tables are starting to turn. Motivated sellers are beginning to temper their expectations...
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As Utah’s housing market continues changing, one housing market has seen the largest growth of inventory in the nation — Salt Lake City. According to the latest housing report from RE/MAX, Salt Lake City saw a 110% increase in the number of available homes to purchase year-over-year. Across the U.S., […]
The Lodge at Blue Sky owners Michael and Barbara Phillips are ready to release “Unbridled,” a 270-page fine-art photography book about the 3,500-acre ranch, resort and retreat in Wanship. To celebrate the book’s launch, the Phillips will hold a book signing at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 23,...
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Fast Italian fare is coming to Salt Lake City! “By the Bucket,” a family-style Italian take-out-only restaurant is set to make its debut in Utah in the Sugarhouse area on the corner of 700 East and 2100. The website notes that founder, Bret daCosta also has his eyes on Springdale […]
LAYTON — While Utah may be best known for its national parks, the "Greatest Snow of Earth" and a thriving tech community, it's also a bustling destination for aerospace and defense companies. "Utah is hosting some of the most important military modernization and digitalization that is happening anywhere in...
MILLCREEK — Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson strolled down a hallway filled top to bottom with Utah flag designs Thursday when one caught her eye, forcing her to crouch down to get a better view. It was a blue outline of the famous Delicate Arch at Arches National Park pictured...
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Another solid push on monsoon moisture will bring scattered thunderstorms to parts of Utah on Thursday, keeping storm threats in the forecast for the next several days. Widespread scattered storm activity is expected across the state, with afternoon storms favoring areas east of I-15 and south of US-6. With deeper […]
Membership sale. Get access to exclusive site features, like our Salt Lake City Projects Map and Database, our Enhanced Search function and first dibs on future events at a discount through June 28. Consider becoming a member to Building Salt Lake today. South Salt Lake saw an opportunity to start...
SANDY, Utah — A round of fast-moving thunderstorms battered the south end of the Salt Lake Valley during the evening commute Thursday, catching drivers and homeowners by surprise. The storms quickly soaked Interstate 15 and other major roadways, while high winds blew rain drops horizontally in Sandy. “It’s just...
