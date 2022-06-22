Amy Roberts: When the numbers don’t add up

I read your letter to the editor in Wednesday’s edition of this paper, and I wonder if your last name (Smith) is indicative of your ancestors, who might have come this way back in 1847 and – perhaps – found their way thru East Canyon to Salt Lake City. That may explain the entitlement/last settler mentality expressed in your letter, signed from Jeremy Ranch. Or perhaps you too, at some time, moved here from someplace outside of Park City. Which, to be specific, Jeremy Ranch is outside of… That housing development with a golf course and trails and now an elementary school… There is a gas station/convenience store at the edge of a roundabout, and across the road some factory outlet stores and a market. It is not a town, but rather an unincorporated part of the county.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 22 HOURS AGO