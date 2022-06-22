ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Amy Roberts: When the numbers don’t add up

By Amy Roberts
Park Record
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdmittedly, it’s rather pointless to write an opinion piece when you don’t have strong enough feelings on a subject to pick a side. Which is kind of where I stand on the Vail/Park City Mountain Resort chairlift upgrade controversy. It’s not that I don’t care what happens, rather I can understand...

Park Record

Guest editorial: The heart of the PCMR controversy

I am very grateful for the Park City Planning Commission’s courage to stand up to Vail’s failure to manage its business correctly. Some are focusing on the mountainside. But the key issue involved has little to do with lift capacity. Decades ago the city linked parking management with lift development. The link was the notion of carrying capacity. The heart of the controversy is PCMR failure to provide adequate free parking to accommodate the increased crowds.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Teri Orr: Dear James, I read your letter to the editor

I read your letter to the editor in Wednesday’s edition of this paper, and I wonder if your last name (Smith) is indicative of your ancestors, who might have come this way back in 1847 and – perhaps – found their way thru East Canyon to Salt Lake City. That may explain the entitlement/last settler mentality expressed in your letter, signed from Jeremy Ranch. Or perhaps you too, at some time, moved here from someplace outside of Park City. Which, to be specific, Jeremy Ranch is outside of… That housing development with a golf course and trails and now an elementary school… There is a gas station/convenience store at the edge of a roundabout, and across the road some factory outlet stores and a market. It is not a town, but rather an unincorporated part of the county.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Historic Echo Church survives a flood and is open for summer-season tours

Although not quite biblical in proportion, a flood from a broken water main filled the basement of the historic Echo Church last winter and caused more than $50,000 worth of damage. Thanks to community members who love history, the structure was restored in time for the summer season, said Sandra...
ECHO, UT
City
Park City, UT
kjzz.com

Here are Utah's 2022 fireworks restrictions, rules

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Wildfire season and fireworks season happen concurrently in Utah, and in recent years the risk associated with both have been elevated due to drought. There have been 247 fires and more than 5,700 acres burned in the 2022 wildfire season so far, and there are still several months of summer weather ahead. According to Utah Fire Info, nearly 82% of the fires this year were human-caused.
KPCW

New single track trail in Park City will open to e-bikes

The more-than 4-mile trail is being built by the Mountain Trails Foundation on the Park City-owned Clark Ranch property, just east of U.S. 40. The foundation's Executive Director Lora Smith says this would be the first Park City single track trail to expressly allow e-bikes. “I wouldn’t say it’s specific...
PARK CITY, UT
Amy Roberts
ABC4

How to avoid traffic at the Hill AFB Air and Space show this weekend

UTAH (ABC4) – Aircraft enthusiasts heading to the “2022 Warriors Over The Wasatch Air & Space Show,” should prepare for major traffic this weekend. Layton Police are warning visitors that heavy traffic is expected around Hill Air Force Base as over half a million visitors from around the country make their way to the beloved […]
LAYTON, UT
ksl.com

'Utah is a tinderbox': Cox says it's OK to light fireworks, but only in the right places

SALT LAKE CITY — Brian Steed admired the foothills surrounding him as he stood near the mouth of City Creek Canyon Thursday, a warm breeze passing by. The sprawling hills surrounding Utah's capital city are one of the reasons Steed, the executive director of the Utah Department of Natural Resources, calls Utah the home of the "best natural resources and the best natural amenities" he's ever seen. However, he cautions that living around this scenery comes with major risks, especially in the summer.
UTAH STATE
