Alexandria, MN

Obituary- Minton Larson, 89

 3 days ago

Minton Larson, age 89, of Alexandria, died on Tuesday, June 14....

Child dies as a result of a water incident in Alexandria

(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria Police Department is reporting that the little boy who was pulled from the pool at the Holiday Inn in Alexandria back on June 11 has died. Authorities say that six-year-old Japheth Peng died as a recent of the initial incident. According to the report, the Alexandria Police...
Alexandria Area High School student achieves top ACT score

(Alexandria, MN)--Officials with District 206 say that Berg Swanson, son of Sven & Heidi Swanson of Kensington and a senior for the upcoming school year at Alexandria Area High School, earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36. Fewer than half of 1 percent of students who take the...
ALEXANDRIA, MN

