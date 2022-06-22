ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Wars fans want Reva to get her own spin-off after Obi-Wan Kenobi

By Bradley Russell
The Obi-Wan Kenobi finale had a lot to take in – so you may have missed one line that neatly sets the stage for a spin-off with one of its original characters. Spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 6 follow.

Having shunned the Dark Side after refusing to mirror Anakin’s own actions during Order 66, Moses Ingram’s Reva brings Luke back to Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru. Obi-Wan confronts her, telling the former Inquisitor, "Who you become now, that is up to you." He ends the exchange by saying: “Now you’re free. We both are."

Even if Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 doesn’t come to pass, the scene was enough to get Star Wars fans onboard for a Reva spin-off on Disney Plus .

"This can't be the end of Reva's story," one wrote on Twitter . "She turned out to the best part of the show. Honestly, I was even more riveted by her than I was by Obi-Wan and Vader. Whether she gets a spin-off, shows up in a 2nd season of this, or another show, we have to see her again."

"I hope we get a Reva spin-off," added another . "I hope we get to see her on her struggle to be a Jedi again." Others were in agreement : "Fuck the haters. Give me that Reva spin-off series NOW! I want more stuff set in this era, and after that episode I want more of Moses Ingram."

"I barely ever cry at TV shows but #ObiWan made me cry twice tonight. For #Reva and for Anakin. They’re such beautiful parallels of one another. I really hope we get a spin-off for her. (And I wouldn’t say no to a Vader one too)" said one viewer . Another commented , "Give me a #Reva spin-off show."

Nothing official yet, though. Sorry. In the meantime, check out the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows currently in the works.

