Florence H. Nugent, 92, of Waterman, IL passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Dekalb County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Dekalb, IL. She was born April 24, 1930 in Ottawa, IL the daughter of Wilson H. and Julia J. (Palmer) Hayes. She married Edward L. Nugent on April 4, 1951 in Ottawa, IL. She was a graduate of Ottawa Township High School in the class of 1949. She trained as a medical lab tech in Chicago, IL and worked in the field in Ottawa, IL. She enjoyed sewing, knitting and decorating cakes. Loved the outdoors, sailing and her pets. She was a cub scout leader for several years. Florence actively researched the family genealogy through letter writing to individuals and institutions. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.

WATERMAN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO