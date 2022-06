WFMZ-TV and The Morning Call cover College's inaugural West Ward Sale Twitter. Local news outlets reported on the College’s inaugural West Ward Sale, an event that gave Easton community members the opportunity to purchase items donated by students at a deep discount. Green Move Out, an annual tradition at the College, encourages students who are moving off campus to donate items they no longer need, rather than throwing them into the trash. This year, for the first time, The Office of Sustainability and the Landis Center for Community Engagement organized a re-sale event at the Easton Community Center.

