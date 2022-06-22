ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Gun: Maverick passes another box office milestone

By Emily Garbutt
 3 days ago

Top Gun: Maverick has passed another box office milestone as it hits the $900 million mark. The movie has now made a total of $901.9 million in its first 25 days of release, with $474.8 million of that coming from the US box office.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the sequel to 1986's Top Gun sees Tom Cruise back as test pilot and flight instructor Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell as he sets out to train a group of young pilots, including the son of his late best friend. Cruise is joined by Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and Glen Powell.

The movie is currently Paramount's second highest grossing release of all time, in second-place only to 1997's Titanic, as well as being the biggest movie of Cruise's decades-long career. Mission: Impossible – Fallout originally held that title after earning $792 million worldwide back in 2018.

Top Gun: Maverick is also on track to beat Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as this year's biggest movie at the box office, too – the Marvel sequel made a total of $943.9 million after it was released last month and Top Gun 2 is on track to beat that. Spider-Man: No Way Home remains the highest grossing movie of the pandemic for the time being, though, with its total earnings crossing the $1 billion mark.

Top Gun: Maverick is out in theaters now. If you've already seen it, fill out your watch list with our guide to all of this year's biggest movie release dates .

