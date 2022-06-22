ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

French paratroopers conduct military drill in Estonia

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IYXG5_0gIMoDfw00
France Ukraine Russia War This photo provided by the French Army, soldiers taking part of the projection operation towards Estonia named Operation Thunder Lynx jump over Estonina territory as part of NATO missions in Estonia, early Wednesday June 22, 2022. About a hundred paratroopers from the French 11th Airborne Brigade were deployed above the Estonian territory. (French Army via AP) (Uncredited)

TALLINN, Estonia — (AP) — French armed forces conducted a surprise military exercise in Estonia, deploying more than 100 paratroopers in the Baltic country that neighbors Russia, the French defense ministry said Wednesday.

The airborne operation conducted on Tuesday night and dubbed Thunder Lynx “enabled, at very short notice, the dropping of about 100 paratroopers” from France’s 11th Airborne Brigade “over an area secured by Estonian soldiers,” the statement said.

The hastily organized exercise in Estonia, a NATO ally, was executed as an act of "strategic solidarity" amid Russia's war in Ukraine.

“The airborne operation illustrates the ability of the French armed forces to intervene, in emergency, and support an allied country,” a French defense ministry statement said.

France was one of the first countries to send its troops to Europe’s eastern flank following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

France has around 500 soldiers deployed to Romania as part of NATO’s Rapid Reaction Force and has been a key player in NATO’s bolstering of forces on the alliance’s eastern flank since the war started.

In May, France deployed an air defense system to Romania that NATO said “can ensure protection to the forces operating within the area.” During a recent visit to the French troops stationed in Romania, French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized his country’s commitment to “defend Europe as war is being waged again.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Spain says deadly migrant rush 'attack' on its territory

The Spanish prime minister on Saturday described a deadly migrant rush on the enclave of Melilla from Morocco as an attack on Spain's "territorial integrity", as human rights activists demanded an investigation. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told journalists in Madrid that "if anyone is responsible for everything that happened at the border, it is the mafias that traffic in human beings."
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
ClutchPoints

Nike lays the hammer down on Vladimir Putin, Russia with bombshell decision

McDonalds and Starbucks aren’t the only big companies to leave Russia after Vladimir Putin’s horrific attacks on Ukraine. On Thursday, worldwide giant Nike announced they will be leaving the country permanently and have no plans on returning anytime soon. Nike released this statement on their decision, via CNN: “Nike has made the decision to leave […] The post Nike lays the hammer down on Vladimir Putin, Russia with bombshell decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Nato#French#Tallinn#Baltic#11th Airborne Brigade#Estonian#Rapid Reaction Force
Interesting Engineering

The world’s largest hybrid ship will start traveling between France and England in 2024

Brittany Ferries has announced the arrival of Saint-Malo, the world’s largest hybrid ship, for 2024, according to a press release by the firm published this week. The 639-foot vessel will boast a battery with a capacity of 11.5 MWh, approximately double that typically used for hybrid propulsion in marine vessels, and will replace one of the firm’s older models on a route from St. Malo, France, to Portsmouth, England.
WORLD
AFP

Norway probes 'Islamist terror' in deadly Oslo attack

Norwegian police have arrested a man suspected of "Islamist terrorism" after two people were killed and 21 wounded in shootings near a gay bar in the capital Oslo on Saturday, causing the city's Pride march to be cancelled. The suspect, who was already known to the anti-terrorism services, was arrested quickly after the shooting started around 1:00 am (2300 GMT Friday) in central Oslo.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
97K+
Followers
109K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy