ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Bayern Munich Unveil Sadio Mane As Liverpool Publish 584-World Tribute To Club "Legend"

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IUfcx_0gIMn8Nl00

Mane is officially a Bayern Munich player after completing his transfer from Liverpool.

Sadio Mane is officially a Bayern Munich player after completing his transfer from Liverpool.

The 30-year-old has signed a three-year contract with the Bundesliga champions, ending his six-season spell at Anfield.

Bayern unveiled Mane by publishing photos and a video of him in Munich.

Meanwhile, Liverpool paid tribute to Mane in a 584-word statement on liverpoolfc.com .

Promoting the statement on social media, Liverpool tweeted: "Sadio Mane has today completed a permanent move to @FCBayern after six brilliant seasons with the Reds.

"He departs as a Liverpool legend".

In the statement itself, Liverpool wrote: "He departs Anfield with the best wishes of everyone and the complete set of Premier League, Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, Emirates FA Cup and Carabao Cup winner's medals.

"From his 269 appearances for the club, Mane delivered 120 goals, 38 assists and countless smiles and memories."

Sadio Mane pictured holding a Bayern Munich shirt after signing for the Bundesliga champions from Liverpool

Twitter/@FCBayernEN

How Much Will Mane Cost Bayern?

Bayern are set to pay more than £70 million for the privilege of having Mane on their team for the next three seasons.

As explained by BBC Sport , Liverpool will receive £27.47m (€32m) up front, plus a further £5.15m (€6m) subject to him playing a set number of games for Bayern.

The final £2.58m (€3m) that Bayern may eventually pay Liverpool for Mane is based on individual and team achievements.

According to the Daily Mail , Mane's contract with Bayern is worth £250,000 (€290,000) per week, which works out at £13m (€15.14m) per year.

Therefore, Bayern are set to pay Mane £39m (€45.42) in wages over the course of his three-year deal.

That figure plus all the payments that Liverpool are expected to receive means that Mane will likely end up costing Bayern close to £75m (€87m).

Mane Says He Will Still Support Liverpool

Mane is no longer a Liverpool player but he claims he will now be the club's no.1 fan.

He sent a message to the club's supporters in his final interview as a Liverpool player, which was published shortly after his move was confirmed.

Answering a question on his relationship with the fans, Mane said: "I think whoever is leaving Liverpool, with those supporters you will always miss them because so far [they are] the best in the world and I have always said it.

"Especially when [they sing] my name, 'Mane! Running down the wing…!' – I don't know, I can't sing very well!

"Of course I really enjoyed the time and they, wow… how can I say it? Playing at Anfield I think always gives you so much power because of the fans. So, for sure I am going to miss you guys but anyway, I love you guys.

"I still have my house in Liverpool and everything so for sure I will come back, of course, and I would love one day to come back to Anfield to say hi to them and of course to watch Liverpool playing because for me, I am going to be Liverpool's no.1 fan – after the supporters!"

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'It's been quite a ride!': Mo Salah pays tribute to Sadio Mane after his Liverpool pal completes £35.1m Bayern Munich move and admits his former team-mate will be 'missed by all of us' at Anfield

Mohamed Salah has paid tribute to Sadio Mane after his move to Bayern Munich was confirmed on Wednesday afternoon saying that he will be 'missed' by all at Liverpool. Salah, who arrived a year after Mane at Liverpool, posted his tribute to his former team-mate on social media declaring their time together 'quite a ride'.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayern Munich Unveil#Fcbayern#Reds#Fifa Club World Cup#Bbc Sport
BBC

Henderson close to Forest loan switch

Nottingham Forest are close to agreeing a loan deal for Manchester United keeper Dean Henderson. Henderson started last season with high hopes of ousting David de Gea as United’s number one. But he missed the start of the campaign after contracting Covid-19 and was forced onto the sidelines as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Bayern Munich light up Allianz Arena with Sadio Mane’s name in incredible display after his £35m transfer from Liverpool

BAYERN MUNICH celebrated the arrival of Sadio Mane by lighting up the Allianz Arena with his name in an incredible display. The Bundesliga champions sealed their sensational £35million deal for the ex-Liverpool superstar on Wednesday. Mane has officially signed a three-year contract at the club. And Bayern chiefs celebrated...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Bayern Munich star could make incredible welcoming gesture to Mane says player’s father

Bayern Munich completed the signing of Sadio Mane this week and the Senegalese star could already receive an incredible gesture from one of his new teammates. Mane has joined Bayern on a three-year deal after the German champions paid Liverpool £35million for the forward’s services reported Sky Sports but one thing that wasn’t announced was the number the Senegal international would wear for Die Roten.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Sadio Mane can take Leroy Sane's No 10 shirt at Bayern Munich if he wants to wear the same squad number he had at Liverpool, suggests the German star's father

Leroy Sane would be willing to hand his No 10 shirt at Bayern Munich to Sadio Mane after the forward arrived from Liverpool earlier this week. That is according to Sane's father, who has commented on the transfer now the £35.1million switch has been officially rubber-stamped and unveiled. Germany...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

BOMBSHELL report claims Mohamed Salah could follow Sadio Mane out of Liverpool

News has broken via The Sun that Mohamed Salah could leave Liverpool before the end of the transfer window. Salah has established himself as one of the world’s finest players during his time at Anfield. The only problem with that, from the club’s perspective, is that he would now very much like to be paid in line with his quality.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea prioritizing ‘good defense’ as Tuchel, Boehly finalize transfer plans — report

Citing a “senior source” at the club, the Telegraph reports that Chelsea could make “as many as six summer signings” in the next few weeks, with the clear priority being defense, — “good” defenders — just as it’s been all along. There is plenty of “depth in midfield” and there’s certainly “no desperation for an out-and-out striker” following Romelu Lukaku’s (expected) loan exit.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Antony, Bergwijn, Ward-Prowse, Lewandowski, Cucurella

Ajax's Brazil forward Antony, 22, is 'determined' to join Manchester United this summer. (Goal) Paris St-Germain are willing to sell Neymar if they receive an acceptable offer for the Brazil forward, although the 30-year-old does not want to leave the French champions. (Goal) Manchester United's English full-back Brandon Williams, 21,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
902
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy