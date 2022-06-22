Bayern Munich Unveil Sadio Mane As Liverpool Publish 584-World Tribute To Club "Legend"

Mane is officially a Bayern Munich player after completing his transfer from Liverpool.

The 30-year-old has signed a three-year contract with the Bundesliga champions, ending his six-season spell at Anfield.

Bayern unveiled Mane by publishing photos and a video of him in Munich.

Meanwhile, Liverpool paid tribute to Mane in a 584-word statement on liverpoolfc.com .

Promoting the statement on social media, Liverpool tweeted: "Sadio Mane has today completed a permanent move to @FCBayern after six brilliant seasons with the Reds.

"He departs as a Liverpool legend".

In the statement itself, Liverpool wrote: "He departs Anfield with the best wishes of everyone and the complete set of Premier League, Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, Emirates FA Cup and Carabao Cup winner's medals.

"From his 269 appearances for the club, Mane delivered 120 goals, 38 assists and countless smiles and memories."

Sadio Mane pictured holding a Bayern Munich shirt after signing for the Bundesliga champions from Liverpool Twitter/@FCBayernEN

Bayern are set to pay more than £70 million for the privilege of having Mane on their team for the next three seasons.

As explained by BBC Sport , Liverpool will receive £27.47m (€32m) up front, plus a further £5.15m (€6m) subject to him playing a set number of games for Bayern.

The final £2.58m (€3m) that Bayern may eventually pay Liverpool for Mane is based on individual and team achievements.

According to the Daily Mail , Mane's contract with Bayern is worth £250,000 (€290,000) per week, which works out at £13m (€15.14m) per year.

Therefore, Bayern are set to pay Mane £39m (€45.42) in wages over the course of his three-year deal.

That figure plus all the payments that Liverpool are expected to receive means that Mane will likely end up costing Bayern close to £75m (€87m).

Mane is no longer a Liverpool player but he claims he will now be the club's no.1 fan.

He sent a message to the club's supporters in his final interview as a Liverpool player, which was published shortly after his move was confirmed.

Answering a question on his relationship with the fans, Mane said: "I think whoever is leaving Liverpool, with those supporters you will always miss them because so far [they are] the best in the world and I have always said it.

"Especially when [they sing] my name, 'Mane! Running down the wing…!' – I don't know, I can't sing very well!

"Of course I really enjoyed the time and they, wow… how can I say it? Playing at Anfield I think always gives you so much power because of the fans. So, for sure I am going to miss you guys but anyway, I love you guys.

"I still have my house in Liverpool and everything so for sure I will come back, of course, and I would love one day to come back to Anfield to say hi to them and of course to watch Liverpool playing because for me, I am going to be Liverpool's no.1 fan – after the supporters!"