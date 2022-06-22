Mayor Adams visits Rikers Island, announces seizure of 2,700+ weapons

Mayor Adams to visit Rikers Island 00:24

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams visited Rikers Island on Wednesday.

Additionally, slashings and stabbings have fallen by 63 percent since March, and assaults on staff resulting in a use of force and use-of-force incidents have fallen 30 percent and 27 percent, respectively, compared to the same six-month period last year.

"The era of neglecting the violence and dysfunction of our city's jails is over," Adams said. "Over 2,700 weapons have been recovered from Rikers Island this year thanks to uniform staff returning to the job and our administration resuming tactical search operations —making our jails safer for staff and people in custody. Much work remains, but Commissioner Molina and I are committed to tackling the challenges facing us and implementing the reforms needed to build safer and more humane jails for those who live and work on Rikers."

It comes after a federal judge recently accepted the city's proposal to overhaul the troubled jail complex, avoiding a federal takeover.

Earlier this week, the DOC announced the seventh death in Rikers custody this year. Last year, 14 people died.