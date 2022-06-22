ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Adams visits Rikers Island, announces seizure of 2,700+ weapons

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams visited Rikers Island on Wednesday.

He announced that authorities have seized more than 2,700 weapons and other contraband from the facility since February, saying it resulted in a decrease in violence at the facility. According to officials, slashings and stabbings have dropped by 34% since March, assaults on staff have decreased 30%, and use-of-force incidents have dropped 27%.

"The era of neglecting the violence and dysfunction of our city's jails is over," Adams said. "Over 2,700 weapons have been recovered from Rikers Island this year thanks to uniform staff returning to the job and our administration resuming tactical search operations —making our jails safer for staff and people in custody. Much work remains, but Commissioner Molina and I are committed to tackling the challenges facing us and implementing the reforms needed to build safer and more humane jails for those who live and work on Rikers."

It comes after a federal judge recently accepted the city's proposal to overhaul the troubled jail complex, avoiding a federal takeover.

Earlier this week, the DOC announced the seventh death in Rikers custody this year. Last year, 14 people died.

