Evansville, IN

SENATE CANDIDATE SCENIAK PARTICIPATES IN EVANSVILLE PRIDE & JUNETEENTH EVENTS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSENATE CANDIDATE SCENIAK PARTICIPATES IN EVANSVILLE PRIDE & JUNETEENTH EVENTS. James Sceniak, the Libertarian Party of Indiana’s candidate for United States Senate, continued his tour of Indiana on June 18 at two events in Evansville. The first event was Pride in the Park at Garvin Park, where James...

“Evansville District “Trooper of the District / DUI Award and Combat Action Award”

“Evansville District “Trooper of the District / DUI Award and Combat Action Award”. Evansville – The Indiana State Police held their annual awards ceremony today to recognize Troopers and State Police civilian employees throughout the state for various accomplishments and awards. ISP employees were recognized for their service, bravery, and devotion to the department and the citizens of Indiana.
Where to watch: Here’s a list of some Tri-State Fireworks shows

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are several Independence Day celebrations planned in the Tri-State. - Fireworks on The Ohio (Downtown Evansville) – Monday, July 4, 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. - Independence Day Celebration (Downtown Henderson) – Sunday, July 3, 5p.m. – 10:00 p.m. - All...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Officials react to permitless carry gun law

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– We are about one week away from a major gun law going into effect in Indiana. Beginning July 1st, Hoosiers 18 and older will be able to legally carry a handgun in public without a permit. But what does that mean for permits already being processed? Eyewitness News reached out to several […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
First phase of I-69 has groundbreaking on ‘monumental day’

HENDERSON, Ky. (KT) – A groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday marked the start of the first phase of the Interstate 69 Ohio River crossing, which will eventually connect Henderson and Evansville, Indiana. “Today is truly a monumental day,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Not just for the people of Henderson, but for...
HENDERSON, KY
Evansville, IN
Society
WATCH: Indiana Department of Transportation Previews New Pedestrian Bridge for 41 and Washington Avenue Intersection

For decades, students who attend Bosse High School but live west of the campus at the intersection of Highway 41 and Washington Avenue have had a treacherous walk to get to class, especially the final stretch that required crossing four lanes of highway (six if we're counting the two turn lanes on the southbound side). Fortunately, few, if any, accidents involving students being hit by oncoming traffic while trying to cross have occurred over that time, but that doesn't mean the intersection isn't dangerous. Talk of building a pedestrian bridge has happened from time to time over those years, but no concrete plans were ever put in motion to make it happen until 2019 a petition created on Change.org received enough signatures to prove to legislators on both the state and local level something needed to be done. Not long after in that same year, a $5 million project to build a bridge was announced. On Thursday, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) gave Evansville residents an idea of what that bridge will look like once it's completed with the release of a video on social media.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Tri-state sees recycling trends change

TRI-STATE (WEHT) – Wesselman Woods will no longer be operating drop-offs for recycling moving forward. Jean Carlson, director of the Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District says some of the reasons for this include illegal dumping at drop off sites as well as a decrease in many people bring recyclables to be dropped off. That could stem from many trash hauling companies in Vanderburgh County.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
Kentucky officials break ground on I-69 ORX

— The first shovels of dirt have been turned for the Interstate 69 Ohio River Crossing (I-69 ORX). Gov. Andy Beshear, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray, Henderson Mayor Steve Austin, Henderson County Judge/Executive Brad Schneider, and Evansville, Indiana, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke joined forces today to break ground on I-69 ORX in Henderson. They gathered at the site of the future US 41 and I-69 interchange in Henderson.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
Evansville Burger Joint Invites You to a FREE Outdoor Family Movie Night

There's nothing more synonymous with summer than catching a flick at the drive-in. 'Round these parts, the nearest drive-in theater is the Holiday Drive-In, located about 30 minutes east of Evansville out in Rockport, IN. I will say that everybody should plan a trip to that drive-in at least once this summer - but if you're looking for a similar experience a little closer to home, I might have just the thing. The thing I'm talking about here is NOT a drive-in, but it is an outdoor movie night, and it's free, and it's in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Sen. Paul recognizes a local small business

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) recognized Simon’s Shoes as the Senate Small Business of the Week. Senator Paul said, “Operating a small business requires unparalleled commitment and perseverance, traits that have been inherited to each successive generation of the Simon Family… In addition to footwear, Simon’s Shoes offered a diverse array […]
KENTUCKY STATE
EVANSVILLE POLICE MERIT COMMISSION MEETING AGENDA

An executive session will be held prior to the open session. I.C. 5-14-1.5-6.1(b)(5): To receive information about and interview prospective employees. I.C. 5-14-1.5-6.1(b)(6)(A): With respect to any individual over whom the governing body has jurisdiction to receive information concerning the individual’s alleged misconduct. I.C. 5-14-1.5-6.1(b)(9): To discuss a job...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Indiana has a utility shutoff moratorium during colder months. Should it have one for hotter months

Earlier this month, CenterPoint Energy halted utility shutoffs in Evansville citing temperatures above 100 degrees and the company's policy of halting disconnections “during extreme weather situations.”. Indiana, like many states, bans utility shutoffs for customers during the winter months. According to the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)...
INDIANA STATE
Ray Brodie III signs with IU

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Memorial’s Ray Brodie III has made his college choice official. The Tigers track and football star signs to run track at Indiana University. Brodie is a 2-time sectional champion and just won a state championship in the 100 meter dash. “I want to make a name for myself at IU. I want […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Princess visits with children at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital

One local teen has found a unique way to bring some magic to the pediatric floor of an Evansville hospital. The Newburgh teen and Signature School student is spending her summer spreading joy on the pediatric floor at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. “I wanted to come up with...
Hawesville mayor expresses concern after Century Aluminum plant shutdown

HAWESVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - After the Century Aluminum facility in Hawesville announced it will be temporarily shutting down and laying off over 600 employees, Hawesville Mayor Charles King was worried for his community and the people this will affect. [Century Aluminum stopping operations in Hawesville for 9 to 12 months]
HAWESVILLE, KY
Vanderburgh Co. township offering payment assistance to energy customers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With the heat still hitting the Tri-State, it’s natural for many people to reach for their air conditioning. Recent rate increases from CenterPoint Energy have made that expensive, and trustees in Evansville say people are looking for help on their bills. Pigeon Township Trustee Mariama...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Evansville Regional Economic Partnership Welcomes Tyler Stock As The New Executive Director Of Talent EVV and Director Of Talent For E-REP

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (June 23, 2022) – The Evansville Regional Economic Partnership (E-REP) is pleased to announce the hiring of Tyler Stock to the position of Executive Director of Talent EVV and Director of Talent for E-REP, effective July 6, 2022. Stock will be responsible for leading and growing the...
EVANSVILLE, IN

