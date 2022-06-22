ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lionel Richie is in concert Saturday at Mohegan Sun

By Kristina Dorsey
The Day
The Day
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hk9nk_0gIMmjnU00
Lionel Richie (Shawn Miller/Library of Congress/TNS)

For the young’uns who only know Lionel Richie as the sagacious judge on the current iteration of “American Idol,” it’s time to get schooled.

Richie has a loooooooooong list of hit songs that he wrote and performed. Ever heard “All Night Long”? “Hello”? Both his.

Annually over the course of 11 years, at least one of the songs he wrote made it to #1.

Richie won an Oscar. And four Grammys. And, just this year, the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

All of this means: Richie will have a lot of songs to pull from when he performs Saturday at Mohegan Sun. You’ll be, uh, dancing on the ceiling.

Lionel Richie, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Mohegan Sun Arena; $49.50-$149.50; mohegansun.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'How can you butcher Sweet Caroline?' Rod Stewart leaves fans unimpressed as he sings Neil Diamond's tune at Platinum Jubilee concert and reveals he recently recovered from Covid

Rod Stewart left fans unimpressed on Saturday evening as he belted out Sweet Caroline during the star-studded Platinum Jubilee concert. The singer, 77, got the crowd dancing as he sang Neil diamond's much-loved tune with his recognisable raspy vocals. While partygoers went wild for Rod's cover, BBC viewers felt Rod...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Watch Christina Aguilera and Mya perform ‘Lady Marmalade’ at LA Pride

Christina Aguilera was joined on stage by Mya to perform ‘Lady Marmalade’ during her headline set at LA Pride on Saturday (June 11). The track, which was originally released in 1974 by Eleventh Hour, was re-recorded by Mya, Lil Kim, Christina Aguilera and Pink for the soundtrack to 2001’s Moulin Rouge!. It subsequently went to Number One in both the US and UK.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lionel Richie
The Independent

Adele fans furious she’s posting about BST shows and not acknowledging postponed Las Vegas residency

Adele fans are fuming over the fact that the singer is posting about her upcoming London shows on Instagram, rather than giving further details as to her postponed Las Vegas residency. The star took to social media to share a message about next week’s BST events in Hyde Park, celebrating the newly announced female artists who are also taking to the festival bill, including Kacey Musgraves, Gabrielle, Mahalia and Self Esteem. The open air shows take place on 1 and 2 of July. “The line up for my Hyde Park shows next week is going to blow your socks...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Hollywood Reporter

Justin Bieber Postpones Summerfest Appearance, Justice Tour Dates Amid Ramsay Hunt Recovery

Justin Bieber has postponed the remaining U.S. dates on his Justice Tour as he recovers from complications from Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The tour’s promoter, AEG Presents, announced the news on Thursday in a statement that read, “In light of Justin’s ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July, including at Summerfest at the @amfamamp in Milwaukee, WI on Friday, June 24, 2022 will be postponed.”More from The Hollywood ReporterJustin Bieber Reveals He Has "Full Paralysis" on One Side of His Face Due to Ramsay Hunt SyndromeInside Coachella Day One: Harry Styles Kicks Off Festival's Return...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mohegan Sun Arena#Grammy Awards#Concert#American#The Library Of Congress#Popular Song
The Independent

Adele’s Las Vegas residency production crew laid off amid rescheduling uncertainty

Eleven members of the production crew responsible for building Adele’s set at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas have been told they will be laid off for the summer, according to a report in the Las Vegas Review-Journal.The workers, who are all members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 720, have been informed that they will be furloughed from the end of Morrissey’s residency on Saturday 9 July until preparations get underway for Rod Stewart’s run which begins on Friday 23 September.The news will be seen as a blow to hopes that Adele’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
UPI News

Shania Twain cancels show after losing voice

June 23 (UPI) -- Shania Twain was forced to cancel a show after losing her voice. The 56-year-old singer-songwriter canceled Wednesday's date of her Let's Go! Las Vegas residency show after being put on vocal rest. "I am sad to say that I woke up this morning feeling unwell and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Glastonbury 2022 – live: Festival kicks off with Billie Eilish to make history as youngest ever headliner

Glastonbury Festival 2022 is underway, with music fans from around the world flocking to Worthy Farm in Somerset, England. After Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis opened the gates on Wednesday 22 June, revellers have been setting up their tents ahead of the live music sets beginning on Friday. This year’s festival is being headlined by Gen-Z pop star Billie Eilish, Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney and US rapper Kendrick Lamar, with Diana Ross taking on the traditional Legends Slot. Mercury Prize-winning rock band Wolf Alice are booked to perform on the Pyramid Stage on Friday at 4.45pm, but fans are...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Glastonbury live: Billie Eilish is youngest headliner on Pyramid Stage set with brother Finneas

Glastonbury Festival 2022 is underway, with music fans from around the world flocking to Worthy Farm in Somerset, England. This year’s festival is being headlined by Gen-Z pop star Billie Eilish, Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney and US rapper Kendrick Lamar, with Diana Ross taking on the traditional Legends Slot. McCartney is playing a pre-festival gig in Somerset tonight, with tickets to the 800 capacity show selling out in under an hour.Over on The Other Stage, rock band the Libertines opened proceedings after a powerful on-screen speech from Ukraine’s president Zelensky. Wolf Alice, after worrying fans by announcing their...
MUSIC
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
3K+
Followers
342
Post
705K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy