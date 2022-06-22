Lionel Richie is in concert Saturday at Mohegan Sun

Lionel Richie (Shawn Miller/Library of Congress/TNS)

For the young’uns who only know Lionel Richie as the sagacious judge on the current iteration of “American Idol,” it’s time to get schooled.

Richie has a loooooooooong list of hit songs that he wrote and performed. Ever heard “All Night Long”? “Hello”? Both his.

Annually over the course of 11 years, at least one of the songs he wrote made it to #1.

Richie won an Oscar. And four Grammys. And, just this year, the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

All of this means: Richie will have a lot of songs to pull from when he performs Saturday at Mohegan Sun. You’ll be, uh, dancing on the ceiling.

Lionel Richie, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Mohegan Sun Arena; $49.50-$149.50; mohegansun.com.