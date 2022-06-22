Students to Receive Free Bicycles at Ivy Tech’s Annual Public Safety Academy
city-countyobserver.com
3 days ago
Ivy Tech Community College Public Safety Academy – Annual Bicycle Giveaway Event Wednesday, June 22, 12:45-2 p.m. (Giveaway begins at 1) At Harrison High School Gymnasium. EVANSVILLE, IN – Elementary and middle school...
WHAT: Vincennes University is hosting a weeklong, overnight STEM Academy that will bring students from all backgrounds who are entering grades 11 and 12 to the Vincennes Campus for a free, intensive summer experience to explore careers and education in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics while experiencing campus life. Students...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Tri-State Food Bank celebrated 40 years of service to the community as well as a new program that is aimed towards serving veterans. “Operation Full Pack” in an effort the food bank has unveiled that will help veterans and current military by providing food and nourishment. “The veterans that we’re serving […]
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch joined the Office of Community and Rural Affairs and representatives from Dubois County at the Statehouse on June 23, 2022, to celebrate the community beginning the Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program. The City of Jasper and Dubois County are participants in the year-long program in which OCRA...
A backpack giveaway event is scheduled for students in Posey County, Indiana. The Posey County Health Department says the giveaway event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 26, from noon to 3 p.m. It's happening at Hedges Central Elementary School, which is located at 716 Locust St. in...
The deadline to apply for a position on the Owensboro High School site-based council is fast approaching. Owensboro High School urging minority parents to join site-based council. Owensboro High School is encouraging any parent of a minority student to join their site-based council board.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (June 23, 2022) – The Evansville Regional Economic Partnership (E-REP) is pleased to announce the hiring of Tyler Stock to the position of Executive Director of Talent EVV and Director of Talent for E-REP, effective July 6, 2022. Stock will be responsible for leading and growing the...
HENDERSON, Ky. (June 22, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear presented $400,000 in federal grant awards to improve two parks in Henderson County. The funding will be used for projects at the Airline Road Sports Complex and Sandy Lee Watkins Park. “These projects will benefit our Kentucky families and...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - ECHO Housing Corporation announced Thursday that Chris Metz will be stepping down as its executive director. This move is effective as of August 1. “It was an honor to be called upon to lead the organization, and I will always look back at my time at ECHO as one of the most rewarding experiences of my career,” Metz said in a press release. “ECHO Housing is integral in our community’s collective efforts to end homelessness and I am humbled and proud to have served more than 10 years in a variety of roles as part of that effort.”
One local teen has found a unique way to bring some magic to the pediatric floor of an Evansville hospital. The Newburgh teen and Signature School student is spending her summer spreading joy on the pediatric floor at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. “I wanted to come up with...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With the heat still hitting the Tri-State, it’s natural for many people to reach for their air conditioning. Recent rate increases from CenterPoint Energy have made that expensive, and trustees in Evansville say people are looking for help on their bills. Pigeon Township Trustee Mariama...
There's nothing more synonymous with summer than catching a flick at the drive-in. 'Round these parts, the nearest drive-in theater is the Holiday Drive-In, located about 30 minutes east of Evansville out in Rockport, IN. I will say that everybody should plan a trip to that drive-in at least once this summer - but if you're looking for a similar experience a little closer to home, I might have just the thing. The thing I'm talking about here is NOT a drive-in, but it is an outdoor movie night, and it's free, and it's in Evansville.
The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) is launching the Bill Relief Program July 1, 2022, to help income-eligible individuals and families in the community lighten the cost of their utility bill. Customers with a total household income of $50,000 or less may qualify for assistance. Customers with active city...
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) recognized Simon’s Shoes as the Senate Small Business of the Week. Senator Paul said, “Operating a small business requires unparalleled commitment and perseverance, traits that have been inherited to each successive generation of the Simon Family… In addition to footwear, Simon’s Shoes offered a diverse array […]
An executive session will be held prior to the open session. I.C. 5-14-1.5-6.1(b)(5): To receive information about and interview prospective employees. I.C. 5-14-1.5-6.1(b)(6)(A): With respect to any individual over whom the governing body has jurisdiction to receive information concerning the individual’s alleged misconduct. I.C. 5-14-1.5-6.1(b)(9): To discuss a job...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are several Independence Day celebrations planned in the Tri-State. - Fireworks on The Ohio (Downtown Evansville) – Monday, July 4, 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. - Independence Day Celebration (Downtown Henderson) – Sunday, July 3, 5p.m. – 10:00 p.m. - All...
HAWESVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - After the Century Aluminum facility in Hawesville announced it will be temporarily shutting down and laying off over 600 employees, Hawesville Mayor Charles King was worried for his community and the people this will affect. [Century Aluminum stopping operations in Hawesville for 9 to 12 months]
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Gov. Andy Beshear is investing nearly half-a-million dollars into Henderson County in hopes of “investing in the well-being of Kentuckians”. Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the county will receive $400,000 in federal grant awards to improve two Henderson County parks. The funding will be used for projects at the Airline Road […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The City of Evansville thinks it has an answer for people who say they cannot afford upcoming water rate increases. The Evansville Utility Board has approved a plan to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to help pay the bills for certain customers. The rate hikes are being used to […]
Lynnville- Indiana State Police Detectives has begun an investigation into the death of a Chandler, Indiana man after a multiple-day fugitive search. The situation initially began on the evening of Tuesday, June 21, 2022, when Warrick County Deputies began a vehicle pursuit of a suspect who had active warrants for his arrest. During the pursuit, Deputies reported that the suspect fired rounds from a handgun, exited the vehicle, and then fled on foot through a wooded area. Over the next few days, law enforcement officers from multiple agencies and the Indiana State Police Aviation Section began diligently searching the area attempting to locate the suspect who was then believed to be north of Lynnville.
Comments / 0