Lynnville- Indiana State Police Detectives has begun an investigation into the death of a Chandler, Indiana man after a multiple-day fugitive search. The situation initially began on the evening of Tuesday, June 21, 2022, when Warrick County Deputies began a vehicle pursuit of a suspect who had active warrants for his arrest. During the pursuit, Deputies reported that the suspect fired rounds from a handgun, exited the vehicle, and then fled on foot through a wooded area. Over the next few days, law enforcement officers from multiple agencies and the Indiana State Police Aviation Section began diligently searching the area attempting to locate the suspect who was then believed to be north of Lynnville.

LYNNVILLE, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO