I-95 South & I-295 West Closed in Bucks County Following Serious Accident on Wednesday Morning
The roadway has re-opened as of 8:00 am. Heads up if you're traveling down I-295 through Bucks County. The roadway is...wpst.com
The roadway has re-opened as of 8:00 am. Heads up if you're traveling down I-295 through Bucks County. The roadway is...wpst.com
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wpst.com
Comments / 0