Bucks County, PA
Bucks County, PA

I-95 South & I-295 West Closed in Bucks County Following Serious Accident on Wednesday Morning

 3 days ago
The roadway has re-opened as of 8:00 am. Heads up if you're traveling down I-295 through Bucks County. The roadway is...

