Ouachita Baptist University women's basketball head coach Robert Dallimore has announced the hiring of Nate Davis as the program's new assistant coach. Davis comes to Ouachita with five seasons of head coaching experience, most recently as head men's and women's basketball coach at South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado for the past three seasons (2019-22). He was also the head boy’s basketball coach at Hermitage (Arkansas) High School for two years (2017-19).

EL DORADO, AR ・ 8 HOURS AGO