Good morning. This should be a very difficult week for the Conservative party. The country grinds to a halt for a second time today because of rail strikes that unions blame on the government; Boris Johnson refuses to say whether he tried to get his now-wife a job at the foreign office; inflation hits a 40-year high; and tomorrow morning two by-election results could indicate the extent of voters’ disapproval. Somehow, though, it’s Labour that seems to be in the throes of a crisis.

AFGHANISTAN ・ 2 DAYS AGO