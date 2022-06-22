ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford, CT

Eyewitness News Wednesday morning

Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravelers Championship celebrity pro-am tees off today. Meteorologist Scot Haney...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
zip06.com

Northford's Millpond Gatherings is CT's Newest Destination Location

Located at 1565 Middletown Ave. in Northford, Millpond Gatherings is a 20,000 square-foot hospitality facility consisting of five establishments; The Steakhouse, The Tavern and The Event Venue; with The Market and The Inn to come in phase 2. Image from Millpond Gatherings/Facebook) Millpond Gatherings is an all encompassing destination location....
NORTHFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Something’s Cooking: Amazing Ackee in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - This week we stopped by Amazing Ackee in Manchester to try some of their Jamaican food. Owner Chantal Thomas says she sells up to 1,000 patties a week. Amazing Ackee was set to open three months ago, but the morning she was set to open, a...
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

Eyewitness News Thursday morning

A Hartford farmers market is bringing fresh food to an area that’s considered a “food desert.”. Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Watertown Thursday evening. Family mourns after Hartford double homicide. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A family is in mourning after...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

DEEP: 20-year-old man missing at Candlewood Lake

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection say they are looking for a 20-year-old man who went missing at Candlewood Lake on Friday. DEEP Environmental Conservation Police say they are working with local fire departments and police departments to locate the man. Officials say...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
City
East Hartford, CT
Eyewitness News

Connecticut native works for Taylor-Made

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Danny Defeao grew up in Orange. He loves the game of golf and felt the sooner he could be involved with it every day, the better. So after graduation from Marist, Dan headed to famed Pebble Beach. He says he learned a lot at one of golf’s most famous locations, but when the chance to return home with his favorite golf company, came up, he couldn’t resist.
ORANGE, CT
Eyewitness News

SMALL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Ferry Grill & Chill

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB) - 19-year-old Sarah Bezdelovs is the new owner of the former Ferry Park Grill in Rocky Hill. “It’s the Ferry Grill and Chill now. I definitely wanted to keep the name ‘ferry’ in it because I feel like that’s really just like this park and everyone comes here to see the ferry.”
ROCKY HILL, CT
Eyewitness News

Family mourns after Hartford double homicide

Farmers market brings fresh produce to Hartford’s Frog Hollow neighborhood. A Hartford farmers market is bringing fresh food to an area that’s considered a “food desert.”. Two people injured in Watertown house fire. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Two people were taken to the hospital after a...
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eyewitness#Food Truck#Celebrity
Eyewitness News

‘Hamilton’ comes to the Bushnell

A Hartford farmers market is bringing fresh food to an area that’s considered a “food desert.”. Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Watertown Thursday evening. Family mourns after Hartford double homicide. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A family is in mourning after...
HARTFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Two Greater Danbury Towns Named Safest Places to Live in Connecticut

As a kid, we didn't bother locking the doors at night or even when we left the house for a short time, like going out to a restaurant or a sporting event. Crazy right? Well, it was a small town in a fly-over state, and it was the 1970s. Rest assured, as time went on, doors had to be locked at night and also when you left for any real amount of time. I guess you could say, it was the natural evolution of small-town life.
DANBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Your 2022 guide to Connecticut farmers markets

Farmers market season has officially begun in Connecticut. Throughout the state, markets are opening with a variety of products, from locally-grown fruits and vegetables to meat and dairy items and products from specialty food vendors. In addition, a number of the farmers markets accept federal assistance funds, such as farmers market nutrition program checks and SNAP/EBT funds. The markets offer an opportunity to support Connecticut farms along with artisans and other small businesses in the Connecticut community.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Fireworks In Ansonia-Seymour, Derby-Shelton

The Valley is preparing to light up the sky to celebrate Fourth of July and beyond with several fireworks displays and other festivities to mark America’s birthday. The City of Shelton is scheduled to hold its annual fireworks display on Friday, July 1. It happens in downtown Shelton, next to the Housatonic River. The show usually starts around 9 p.m. or so. The rain date is July 2. Keep an eye on the Shelton City website and this Facebook page for updates.
SHELTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
i95 ROCK

Violin Scammers Spotted in Danbury’s Whole Foods Parking Lot

Imagine, you're running through your daily "to-do" list, stopping at one store after another. You've already hit the mall to get a gift card for you niece and you grabbed a pair of sneakers for your son. Next, it was a trip to the dry cleaners and then you did your food shopping. You've spent hundreds of dollars already and you're not done, you need to get gas on your way home.
DANBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Route 5 in South Windsor CLOSED due to serious motor vehicle accident

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - South Windsor police say Route 5 is shut down while they are investigating a serious motor vehicle accident. The crash happened northbound on John Fitch Boulevard between Pleasant Valley Road and Governor’s Highway. Officials say the road could be closed for several hours while police...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Eyewitness News

Family Friday: A MessFest, farm fun and fireworks!

(WFSB) - Summer officially kicked off this week, and we’re swinging into the new season with lots of local events to take advantage of with the family. Food trucks, live music, Pick your own Raspberries!. Admission is FREE. Pizza Workshop at Lyman Orchards: June 25th. Click here for more...
HEBRON, CT
firefighternation.com

Six Firefighters Burned in CT Training Mishap; Investigation Underway

Six firefighters and a trainer were treated for burns to the face, ears and neck when a fire at a training program got out of hand over the weekend. Middlesex County Fire School was running the training at a training tower in Newington on Saturday. Firefighters in the tower experienced...
NEWINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy