Living in the middle of nowhere entirely by yourself might creep some people out, but for Monowi, Nebraska's only resident, 85-year-old Elsie Eiler, it's been a way of life since 2004--when the town's only OTHER resident, her husband Rudy, passed away. I kid you not, Eiler is the single, solitary...

