World of Warcraft Classic will be diverging from the original 2008 release of Wrath of the Lich King with its own counterpart to the expansion. Ever since its launch, World of Warcraft Classic has been a mostly unchanged experience from how the game played in 2006. However, as Blizzard pointed out in a blog post, this design philosophy will not be carrying over into the release of Wrath of the Lich King Classic: “As we re-release these expansions, we find the design pillar #NoChanges isn’t sufficient anymore. With World of Warcraft’s expansions came design changes to the game, and some of those changes were not consistent with the way Classic World of Warcraft felt…”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO