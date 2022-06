Chavis had a clutch game for Pittsburgh Thursday, first connecting in the eighth inning with the Pirates down one for his seventh home run of the year and to tie the game at 7. In the top of the tenth, the first baseman charged a slow grounder to throw out the potential go-ahead run at the plate. All that was followed by a game-ending bloop single to right that scored Ke'Bryan Hayes and gave Pittsburgh the series win. It was a real solid game for Chavis, who has struggled in June following a decent start to the year.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO