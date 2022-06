The iconic twin stacks of Sheboygan’s Edgewater Generating Station won’t be disappearing from the skyline as soon as initially expected. In separate announcements made on Thursday, two utility companies – WeEnergies and Alliant Energy – said that they’re delaying the planned shutdown of three coal-fired power plants out of concerns that shortages could otherwise appear as soon as next year. The shutdowns were part of a plan to reduce carbon emissions by replacing the coal-fired plants with more environmentally-friendly sources.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO