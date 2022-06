Jersey City is in for even more food news. HDSID recently announced on Instagram that a new barbecue restaurant called Boots & Bones is expected to take over The Bistro at Grove Square in downtown Jersey City. Located at 116 Newark Avenue, the up-and-coming eatery is part of the revamp of the complex of restaurants surrounding the Grove Street PATH train. Boots & Bones joins the previously announced Basile’s Pizza that will be opening its second location. Read on for more details.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO