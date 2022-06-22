Market Trends: How Much More for a Lake View?

Two weeks ago, Randy O’Connell was surveying his grain and hay crops in Kalispell’s Lower Valley, wishing for more rain as his 2,000-acre property was starting to dry up. Now, about 100 acres are under water as Ashley Creek floods parts of the land his family homesteaded five generations ago.
MISSOULA, Mont. — The city of Kalispell announced Lawrence Park is open again after a temporary closure. Officials say the bathrooms toward the back of the park are closed for the remainder of the season, but the bathrooms near the playground are available for use. Kalispell City Government shared...
After clearing five avalanche slides that last weekend buried the upper reaches of the Going-to-the-Sun Road, snowplow crews in Glacier National Park have reached Oberlin Bend, punching through the Rim Rock section about two miles below Logan Pass, where snow depths are 25 feet. Due to an unseasonably cold and...
We are sure that when someone from out of state thinks of Montana, they probably don't think that bears literally roam the streets like stray cats. But, they occasionally do. In fact, we are no strangers to frequent bear sightings in urban areas. This means being "bear aware" doesn't only apply to wilderness areas. A person could simply be taking out the trash or strolling around downtown and have a bear encounter.
A handful of years ago while living in Bellingham, Washington, Ashley Larson and her family started mountain biking after her husband brought home a used bike, triggering a new hobby that would soon bring them around the Pacific Northwest, traveling to races with their kids. “There were existing teams in...
As the current fiscal year nears its conclusion at the end of the month, the Whitefish City Council voted unanimously on June 20 to approve city manager Dana Smith’s preliminary budget for fiscal year 2023. The budget anticipates $34 million from revenues and other financing sources, which is a...
Winold Reiss was a German-born portrait painter fascinated with the American West and especially the Indians who called it home. So fascinated, in fact, that in 1913 he moved to America in hopes of painting the people he had read so much about in books like “Leatherstocking Tales” and “Wild West” as a kid. But when he arrived in New York City he was dismayed to find there weren’t many Indians there. So he started working — painting and teaching — until he saved up enough money to head west to Browning in 1919, where he spent a few weeks painting portraits of Blackfeet Tribal elders. When he returned east, he put the work on display and it became an overnight sensation, capturing the attention of a number of art collectors, including Louis W. Hill, president of the Great Northern Railway. In those days, Hill was working hard to promote Glacier National Park, which offered a reason for people buy tickets aboard Hill’s trains. The president of the railroad hired Reiss to paint more portraits of the Blackfeet for use on calendars, postcards and other marketing material. Of the many pieces of art commissioned by the railroad, Reiss’ portraits remain among the most famous.
People are being reminded by the Flathead County Sheriff's Office to not put themselves or children in danger as Geo Caches and augmented reality location-based games are directing people to areas affected by flooding. "We strongly advise you not to place yourself and children in danger by breeching closures, and...
FLOOD WARNING for the Flathead River at Columbia Falls until further notice. The river will hover between 14 and 14.5 feet through Saturday. Rivers levels will begin to drop this weekend. Flood stage is 13.0 feet. At 14 feet, flooding of farmers crops adjacent to the Flathead River is likely. Sections of the Steel Bridge Road become inundated with water and are impassable. At 16.0 feet, Low lying buildings and roads in the vicinity of Kalispell, Creston, Columbia Falls and Foy`s Bend begin flooding. At 16.1 feet, a trailer and RV park located just north of Highway 35 in Evergreen may be flooded.
A local 43-year-old man died yesterday after his raft flipped in whitewater rapids below Moccasin Creek on the Middle Fork of the Flathead River, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino. The sheriff’s office received a report of an individual thrown from a boat at around 3 p.m. on June...
UPDATE: JUNE 23 AT 9:13 A.M. The following is a press release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office:. 0900 hours: This missing boater has been found alive by Two Bear Air in the water near Woods Bay. The following is a press release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office:. LAKESIDE,...
KALISPELL, Mont. - The Flathead Valley has a Red Cross emergency flood relief shelter on standby at Kalispell Middle School. The shelter is currently inactive but is a precautionary tool due to the majority of low-lying areas in the lower valley area being in pre-evacuation status. Western Field officer for...
