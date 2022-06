Considering that it's still a serious challenge to even find the PlayStation 5 in stock, it'll be quite a while before we start to see any discount on Sony's popular next-gen console. But that doesn't mean there aren't still some great deals out there on all kinds of PlayStation consoles, accessories and equipment that can help you upgrade your gaming setup for less. With a little digging, you can find big discounts on everything from PlayStation controllers to headsets and even consoles, as long as you can live with a refurbished model.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 29 DAYS AGO