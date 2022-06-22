ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL officially files motion to compel Brian Flores case to arbitration

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen selecting June 22 for the date of the hearing at which Commissioner Roger Goodell will testify, the U.S. House Committee on Oversight & Reform either deliberately or coincidentally set the session for one day after the league’s deadline for filing a motion to force the arbitration of the Brian Flores...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

