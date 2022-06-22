ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pretty Polly plan for Dreamloper – but rain would be a concern

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
Ed Walker does not want to see too much rain in Ireland ahead of Dreamloper’s run in the Alwasmiyah Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday.

Winner of both her starts this season in the Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket and the Prix d’Ispahan at ParisLongchamp – where she was striking at Group One one level for the first time – she will be stepping up to 10 furlongs this weekend.

Joseph O’Brien’s Prix Saint-Alary winner Above The Curve and Paddy Twomey’s La Petite Coco are likely to provide stiff opposition from the home team, but Walker is more concerned about the forecast rain, with an unsettled outlook.

“I’m just weather-watching, but Sunday is the plan,” said Walker.

“I don’t want it to get too soft, there’s a bit of rain forecast so we’ll just keep an eye on it.

“She’s well and in good shape. We’re hoping to go there and if everything is spot on come Friday it is very much the plan.

“This race was always the plan, but then we thought we didn’t want to travel with her again and we thought we might wait for the Falmouth instead. But then we just thought it made sense to go there.

“She’s thriving, her last two runs have been career-bests.”

newschain

