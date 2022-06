NEW YORK -- There Is a new chapter in the murder case of Gabby Petito, who was killed by her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, during a cross country trip last year before he took his own life.Now, the couple's parents are fighting each other, and, as CBS2's Cindy Hsu reported, Wednesday was their first day in court.READ MORE: Gabby Petito homicide: Timeline of road trip with fiancé Brian Laundrie, notable dates and eventsPetito's parents appeared in court in Florida. They are suing Laundrie's parents, who did not come to court, for allegedly keeping quiet during the search for their daughter, when they...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO