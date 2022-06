Several hundred sports enthusiasts and area residents enjoyed the opportunity to meet the inductees into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame at the welcome reception for the LSHOF’s 2022 class held Thursday, June 23. The event, a fun local tradition, was free and open to the public and was an excellent opportunity to meet some of our state’s sports legends. The NSU Men’s basketball team was on hand to greet the arriving guests. Members of NSU’s Omega Psi Phi and Kappa Alpha chapters were also on hand to volunteer as were volunteers from the LSHOF Foundation Board and FLASH. The induction events are a true community effort.

