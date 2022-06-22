Multi-Parish Violent Crime Enforcement Operation results in 171 arrests
Over the last two weeks, the Central Louisiana Violent Crime Abatement Team (VCAT) conducted a very successful criminal enforcement detail. This collaborative unified initiative was comprised of Louisiana State Police, Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Louisiana Probation and Parole, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s...natchitochesparishjournal.com
