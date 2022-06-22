ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

Multi-Parish Violent Crime Enforcement Operation results in 171 arrests

natchitochesparishjournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last two weeks, the Central Louisiana Violent Crime Abatement Team (VCAT) conducted a very successful criminal enforcement detail. This collaborative unified initiative was comprised of Louisiana State Police, Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Louisiana Probation and Parole, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s...

natchitochesparishjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Natchitoches Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Natchitoches, LA
Alexandria, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Natchitoches, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Natchitoches Parish, LA
City
Alexandria, LA
City
Pineville, LA
Pineville, LA
Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Fourteen arrested, charged in meth trafficking case

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Fourteen alleged methamphetamine traffickers were arrested yesterday, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Five defendants still remain at large.  The operation, dubbed Operation Kullvid-20, has netted a total of 40 federal defendants plus 2,708 kilograms of methamphetamine, 29 guns, and $742,000 cash to date, including 17 kilograms of methamphetamine, six guns, and $12,000 cash seized yesterday. Over the course of the investigation, agents have also seized six vehicles, 30 kilograms of heroin, and 719 grams, or roughly 539,500 lethal doses of fentanyl. The defendants conspired to smuggle powdered methamphetamine from...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Louisiana State Police#Violent Crime#Fbi#Ball Police Department#Boyce Police Department#Louisiana National Guard
Law & Crime

Boyfriend, Girlfriend Seen in HBO Documentary Plead Guilty to Drug Charges Connected to Fentanyl Overdose Death

Two defendants pleaded guilty on Friday in a federal courtroom in California to playing a role in a fentanyl overdose death that was featured in an HBO documentary. Cole Thomas Salazar pleaded guilty to possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute — a crime which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California announced Friday. Co-defendant Valerie Lynn Addison pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine — a crime which also carried a possible punishment of 20 years in prison.
VISTA, CA
TheWrap

Trial for Nipsey Hussle Murder Suspect Begins Friday

The murder trial for the man charged with killing Nipsey Hussle is set to begin on Friday, three years after the rapper was shot outside his clothing store in South Los Angeles. The defendant, Eric Holder Jr., has been charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
hotnewhiphop.com

Montrezl Harrell's Attorney Vehemently Denies Drug Trafficking Accusation

Just last week, it was reported that Montrezl Harrell had been hit with drug trafficking charges after being caught with three pounds of weed in the trunk of a car. Initial reports suggested that Harrell was stopped by police during a routine traffic stop when they eventually smelled weed in the vehicle. This prompted a deeper search which then led to the discovery of three pounds of marijuana. The drug trafficking charge is for "trafficking less than five pounds of weed," according to TMZ.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Judge Rejects Petition For New DNA Testing On Evidence In West Memphis Three Murders

A judge has denied a request for new DNA testing of evidence in the high-profile West Memphis Three murders. It’s the latest setback in a case that has played out in the legal system for decades and inspired the documentary trilogy “Paradise Lost,” which questioned whether the three men convicted of brutally murdering three young Cub Scouts in the early 1990s in West Memphis, Arkansas had really committed the heinous acts.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy