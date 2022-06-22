Multi-Parish Violent Crime Enforcement Operation results in 171 arrests

Just last week, it was reported that Montrezl Harrell had been hit with drug trafficking charges after being caught with three pounds of weed in the trunk of a car. Initial reports suggested that Harrell was stopped by police during a routine traffic stop when they eventually smelled weed in the vehicle. This prompted a deeper search which then led to the discovery of three pounds of marijuana. The drug trafficking charge is for "trafficking less than five pounds of weed," according to TMZ.

