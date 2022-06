NFL training camps are still a month away from opening but at least one sportsbook is already providing odds on the first coach likely to be fired this season. That distinction belongs to Carolina’s Matt Rhule, who is being offered at +300 by SportsBetting.ag to be the next head coach to be fired or resign. The sportsbook is offering odds on all 32 NFL coaches, all the way down to reigning Super Bowl champion coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams at +10000.

