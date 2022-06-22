ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Stat Prediction for Jamaal Williams

By Vito Chirco
SI All Lions provides its stat prediction for Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams in 2022.

Running back Jamaal Williams enters year No. 2 with the Detroit Lions in 2022.

Formerly a member of the Green Bay Packers, Williams was acquired last offseason, via free agency, to complement D'Andre Swift in Detroit's backfield.

Williams, a first-round pick of the Packers in 2017, went on to amass 601 yards and three touchdowns on 153 carries in 13 games in his debut season in Motown. He also caught 26 balls for 157 yards.

Williams will be part of a rather crowded running backs room, with Swift, Craig Reynolds, Jermar Jefferson and Godwin Igwebuike all also competing for reps entering the 2022 campaign. However, with Williams' versatility as both a runner and pass-catcher, the depth at the position shouldn't prevent him from carving out a significant role in Ben Johnson's offense.

The 27-year-old, who is getting ready to embark on his sixth NFL season, is looking forward to being "a leader" for Dan Campbell and the Lions this upcoming season.

"I'm a leader on the team,” Williams told reporters during a media session at Detroit's Allen Park practice facility in May. “I’m one of the vets on the team now, I got to show by example. Sometimes I’m gonna have to talk. I don’t like talking, I really don’t. I’d rather just show it on the field and do it that way. But, I’ve got to take steps to improve it. If you want to improve, you got to change things. And, sometimes you get comfortable where you at, if you don’t want to improve. But, I do. So, one of my things I gotta improve on is talking a little bit more in the huddle.

“I just got to be more aware to my surroundings, my teammates, my coaches. I feel like I could give a lot more, and I am.”

Williams averaged 3.9 yards per carry a season ago, down from his averages in both 2019 (4.3) and 2020 (4.2) with the Packers.

Now with a full season under his belt in Detroit, I think that number improves in 2022.

I'm projecting that Williams rushes for a career-best 677 yards and three touchdowns on 165 carries, good for an average of 4.1 yards a rush. I believe he'll also add another 182 yards on 28 receptions.

And, in putting up such numbers, he'll prove to be a valuable asset in Johnson's offensive attack.

