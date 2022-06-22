Woman fatally struck by driver as she tries to cross Brooklyn street, friends and family mourn ‘life cut too short’

A woman killed by a car while crossing a Brooklyn street after working a late shift was on her way to catch a bus because the Lyft and Uber rides she used to take had become too expensive, a co-worker said Wednesday.

Vorda Begum, 25, was crossing Flatlands Ave. near Ralph Ave. in Flatlands when she was hit by the driver of a 2014 Ford Focus just before 9:40 p.m. Monday, cops said.

Medics rushed Begum with head and body injuries to Brookdale University Hospital, but she could not be saved.

The driver, also 25, remained at the scene and was not charged. Police said Begum was crossing midblock when she was hit.

“It’s very sad what happened to her,” said Samantha Sookdeo, a childhood friend of Begum. “She didn’t deserve what happened to her. Her life was cut too short.”

Begum had just finished a shift at a Ralph Ave. Taco Bell, where she was a general manager, and was walking toward the bus stop, a co-worker said.

“She used to take Lyfts or Ubers home, but she started to take the bus to save money and make better financial decisions for her life,” said Carlos Tejeda, 19, a shift leader at the fast-food restaurant.

“She’s been taking the bus for a month and half now. She felt like she was spending way too much on these Lyfts, especially working five days a week, coming here and back.”

Tejeda said Begum was more like a big sister to him than a co-worker.

“She was a great person. I can’t really see any flaws in her,” Tejeda said. “She was always on top of everything, always working, always managed the people well.”

The victim’s older sister said she was heartbroken. “She was my friend,” said Rida Malik, 26. “I love her, and I’m going to miss her.”

She said the police came to her home and informed the family. And though the driver remained at the scene, Malik said the driver should be held responsible.

“I hope the driver will be in jail forever,” Malik said. ”I’m mad. Why did he do that? That’s not good for anybody. He could’ve done that to somebody else, too.”

Malik said her hardworking sister always found time for family.

“Me and her would always hang out,” Malik said. “We were friends. She was my sister and best friend and we would always talk, and she would always make me smile.”