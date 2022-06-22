ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Woman fatally struck by driver as she tries to cross Brooklyn street, friends and family mourn ‘life cut too short’

By Nicholas Williams, Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

A woman killed by a car while crossing a Brooklyn street after working a late shift was on her way to catch a bus because the Lyft and Uber rides she used to take had become too expensive, a co-worker said Wednesday.

Vorda Begum, 25, was crossing Flatlands Ave. near Ralph Ave. in Flatlands when she was hit by the driver of a 2014 Ford Focus just before 9:40 p.m. Monday, cops said.

Medics rushed Begum with head and body injuries to Brookdale University Hospital, but she could not be saved.

The driver, also 25, remained at the scene and was not charged. Police said Begum was crossing midblock when she was hit.

“It’s very sad what happened to her,” said Samantha Sookdeo, a childhood friend of Begum. “She didn’t deserve what happened to her. Her life was cut too short.”

Begum had just finished a shift at a Ralph Ave. Taco Bell, where she was a general manager, and was walking toward the bus stop, a co-worker said.

“She used to take Lyfts or Ubers home, but she started to take the bus to save money and make better financial decisions for her life,” said Carlos Tejeda, 19, a shift leader at the fast-food restaurant.

“She’s been taking the bus for a month and half now. She felt like she was spending way too much on these Lyfts, especially working five days a week, coming here and back.”

Tejeda said Begum was more like a big sister to him than a co-worker.

“She was a great person. I can’t really see any flaws in her,” Tejeda said. “She was always on top of everything, always working, always managed the people well.”

The victim’s older sister said she was heartbroken. “She was my friend,” said Rida Malik, 26. “I love her, and I’m going to miss her.”

She said the police came to her home and informed the family. And though the driver remained at the scene, Malik said the driver should be held responsible.

“I hope the driver will be in jail forever,” Malik said. ”I’m mad. Why did he do that? That’s not good for anybody. He could’ve done that to somebody else, too.”

Malik said her hardworking sister always found time for family.

“Me and her would always hang out,” Malik said. “We were friends. She was my sister and best friend and we would always talk, and she would always make me smile.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 20

AP_000326.da990bceff244a12ac78dc2821747490.2231
2d ago

There are reasons for a crosswalk. At that time of night every driver can’t see you coming in between the traffic. Especially if you have on dark clothes

Reply
6
IMJUSTSAYING
2d ago

On flatlands crossing in the middle of the block is very dangerous the drivers treat that strip like speedway my brother almost died a few years ago on that same strip may this young lady rest in peace

Reply
5
Dormand Joeann
3d ago

This driver wasn't paying attention or seems to be very inpatient to slow down. She was almost completely across the street when she was hit. Omg her poor 😢 should have to die that way. Some driver need to learn to be patient on the road and slow down. What the rush for???

Reply(3)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
timesnewsexpress.com

Woman riding moped struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn

NEW YORK – Police are searching for the driver behind a deadly hit-and-run in Brooklyn. It happened around 2:15 a.m. Friday in Bedford-Stuyvesant. Police say the driver of a dark-colored Hyundai sedan struck a motorized scooter at the intersection of Throop and Lexington avenues, knocking the driver to the roadway. The driver of the sedan then took off.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Man run down by Brooklyn hit-and-run driver, police say

A hit-and-run driver ran down a man crossing a Brooklyn street early Saturday, cops said. The unidentified victim, who is believed to be in his 60s, was crossing E. 108th St. near Farragut Road in Canarsie just after 4 a.m. when a motorist slammed into him, horrified witnesses told police. The crash took place outside NYCHA’s Breukelen Houses, cops said. When responding officers arrived, the ...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Accidents
Daily News

Teen fatally shot on Brooklyn street corner, police say

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot early Saturday during a clash at a Brooklyn street corner, police said. Cops responding to a call of a person shot around 3:15 a.m. found the victim sprawled out on the street outside Brownsville’s Langston Hughes NYCHA housing complex near Sutter Ave. and Osborn St. The teen had been shot once in the torso, cops said. EMS rushed him to Brookdale Hospital, ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

NYPD patrol car where detective was injured by bullet-shattered glass did not have bulletproof panel

A bullet-resistant panel was removed from the patrol car a cop was driving when when a gunshot shattered a window, injuring the officer behind the wheel, a police source said Friday. Det. Sunjay Verma arm was injured in Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon. Police said he was driving west on Pitkin Ave. near Legion St. in Brownsville when he rolled into a barrage of bullets — at least nine shots ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Mother, infant son hit with rock in unprovoked Harlem attack, cops say

A family sitting on a park bench in Harlem was targeted in an unprovoked attack by a man who threw a rock, hitting a 26-year-old woman and her infant son, police said Friday. Police said that at about 4 p.m. on June 4, the victims were attacked in Jackie Robinson Park, which runs from W. 145th St. north to W. 155th St. east of Edgecombe Ave. The suspect, a man who appears to be in 20s or 30s, ...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Tejeda
News 12

Police: Man fatally shot on Carroll Street in Brooklyn

Police say a man was fatally shot Friday night in Brooklyn. Officers responded to a 911 call of shots being fired around Carroll Street. When they arrived, they found a 43-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. The man was immediately transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County,...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

80-Year-Old Driver Attacked By Group of Dirt Bikers in Brooklyn: Police

An 80-year-old man was attacked by a group of dirt bike riders in Brooklyn, after one of the bikers struck his vehicle while riding, police said. The man got out of his car after the biker hit his car on Cypress Avenue in Bushwick after 7 p.m. on June 18 , according to police. The victim pulled over to the side of the road to exchange insurance information, when the group approached him.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

3 Found Dead, Including Woman Bound on Bed, Inside Queens Home: Police

Three people were found dead, including a woman who had her hands bound on a bed, inside a Queens home Friday afternoon, according to police. A 22-year-old victim was found unconscious and unresponsive on the bed in a second-floor bedroom on 155th Street in South Jamaica just after 2 p.m., police said. She had two puncture wounds to her chest as her hands were bound together, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Ford Focus#Taco Bell#Ubers
PIX11

Two NYPD cops hurt when fleeing Brooklyn driver side-swipes them

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two NYPD officers were injured when a motorist they’d stopped in Brooklyn allegedly drove toward and side-swiped them, authorities said Friday. The incident began when the cops conducted a car stop at Empire Boulevard and Flatbush Avenue around 7 p.m. Thursday, officials said. As the officers approached the stopped […]
NBC New York

18 Parked Cars Smashed, More Hit on Highway in NYC Stolen Trash Truck Rampage

An early morning joyride in a stolen truck through a Brooklyn neighborhood left more than a dozen cars trashed, some so badly they were rendered inoperable. Police said the rampage started near 21st Drive and 21st Avenue in Bath Beach around 4:30 a.m. Thursday. That's when Mario Casanova allegedly jumped behind the wheel of a truck and threatened the worker inside, stealing the large vehicle as it made its morning rounds collecting trash.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
Daily News

Woman, 56, stabbed dead in Bronx apartment, cops say

A 56-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in a Bronx apartment early Friday, police said. A man seen on video entering and later leaving the Olmstead Ave. building –– part of the Castle Hill Houses — is being sought for questioning. Officers responding to a 3:37 a.m. 911 call found the victim, stabbed in the groin. Medics rushed her to Jacobi Medical Center but she could not be saved. No ...
The Staten Island Advance

Victim of shooting outside deli on Staten Island left with ‘minimal brain activity,’ prosecutors say. Suspect, 18, arraigned.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 18-year-old New Brighton resident accused of shooting and critically wounding a victim outside a Tompkinsville deli on Tuesday was arraigned Friday on attempted murder and other charges. Naquan Brooks shot a 22-year-old man in the head just after 5:50 p.m. in front of 35...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy