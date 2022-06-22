ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sadio Mane Completes Move To Bayern Munich From Liverpool

By Sam Jones
 3 days ago

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has completed his move to Bayern Munich after six years at Anfield.

The Senegalese forward moves to Bavaria for a fee of €32 million, however, that could reach €42 million if all the add-ons are met.

Mane leaves Liverpool having played 269 times for the Reds, scoring 120 goals and getting 38 assists along the way.

He bagged his 100th goal for the club in September 2021 as he thrived with crowds returning to stadiums for the first time before he went on to thrive in a new role down the middle, rather than wide on the left.

During his time at Anfield, he has won an FA Cup, League Cup, Premier League, and Champions League among other honors, leaving the club a Legend.

His role in the Klopp era goes down as one that can define the rebuild, being the main man for the Reds for several years as he joined forces with Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah to make the most feared front three in Europe.

Mane's replacement, Darwin Nunez will have big boots to fill with Mane's departure.

“I only wanted to join Bayern, it’s the right club for me now," revealed Mane following his departure.

