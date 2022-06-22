ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analysis: Trump's election lie becomes a big problem for MAGA Media

By Oliver Darcy
CNN
 3 days ago
Comments / 36

Cracked Actor
2d ago

it is no mystery why Republicans are so violent. once a lie that big is told by someone that has no respect for the truth, in a postion of respect, they have to lie to cover the lie the lie to cover the lies told to cover the lies, it has to be flustrating.

Reply
30
Wade Boyd
2d ago

For months the radical right wing media (FOX News & OAN) has failed to address the elephant in the room and reported an alternate reality that the voting machines were corrupt, but now that failure to report the truth is going to cost them a lot of money. Reporting the Trump election lies to their dedicated viewers will have major consequences. Both broadcasters are being sued for malicious defamation and losing the suit will cost them billions. I think that it would also be fair if both “news” broadcasters were also ordered to cease and desist from broadcasting Trump lies and be required to report the multitude of crimes against the former president as a part of the daily reports.

Reply
29
Evening joe
2d ago

Fox News has been slinging Trump propaganda and lies for 5 years now ,hard for them to start telling the truth

Reply(1)
30
MSNBC

Trump criminal charges? Majority of Americans say he should be indicted and not just Democrats

After evidence presented by the Jan. 6 committee during its public hearings showed Donald Trump knew he lost the election and still tried to steal it, nearly 60 percent of Americans believe Trump should be criminally charged, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll. In a major shift, the number of Republicans who think Trump is criminally liable has roughly doubled from April to June. Now, Trump is saying Kevin McCarthy was “foolish” to largely cancel the GOP out of the hearings. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks to discuss the evidence against Trump.June 20, 2022.
POTUS
The Atlantic

The One Witness at the January 6 Hearing Who Matters Most

The congressional hearing into the events of January 6 on Thursday night focused attention on a single decisive person. Not the hearing’s powerful chair or the meticulous vice chair. Not the former U.S. president who tried to overthrow the government. Not the former vice president whom the former president said deserved hanging. Not the lawless insurrectionists, not the heroic police officers, not the documentarian who caught history on camera. The single decisive person is: you.
U.S. POLITICS
