ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Kraft Macaroni and Cheese is changing its name

By Jordan Valinsky
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kraft Macaroni and Cheese is changing its name after 85...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 1357

TG
4d ago

Don’t rely on powdered cheese. Jus grab a pan put some milk with your favorite bock cheese, cut it up into small chunks and stir. WhaLa, there y go. Pinch of garlic also helps.

Reply(287)
503
Kim Gordon
4d ago

consider the cost of making changes to all these names... passed on to the consumer. I'm sure it will not only be a smaller name but also a smaller box at a larger price...

Reply(72)
513
AmericanEagle08
4d ago

Not a bad name change, I was expecting something far different. Although they don't always need to fix something that's not broken.in the first place

Reply(4)
70
Related
Mashed

The Unexpected Canned Ingredient You Should Add To Your Cake Recipes

For many dessert lovers, the question isn't when to bake a cake, but when not to. Cakes are a symbol of celebration, and there is always something to celebrate. Birthdays obviously call for colorful funfetti creations, while tiered cakes are reserved for the guests of a wedding. And for a smaller afternoon treat, there are the beloved mini cakes we know as cupcakes.
RECIPES
Mashed

Another Pantry Staple Could Soon Have A Price Surge

Back in January, grocery prices broke a 13-year record. Since then, prices have only continued to go up. Eggs, the food that's seen the greatest price increase from inflation, have almost doubled in cost just since December 2021. But eggs aren't the only grocery item affected. Per Forbes Advisor, the prices of foods like beef, chicken, frozen items, milk, butter, and fresh fruit have also risen significantly. With groceries being so expensive, many Americans were turning to less-expensive alternatives. However, even pantry staples like rice, cornmeal, pasta, beans, and lentils are now more costly.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macaroni And Cheese#Macaroni Cheese#Mac And Cheese#Food Drink#Kraft Mac Cheese#Mac Cheese As#Ez Mac#Kraft Big Bowl Macaroni
BGR.com

Urgent salad recall: Check your fridge because these salads can make you very sick

Customers who purchased Northern Tier Bakery ready-to-eat (RTE) salad products recently should know the company initiated a recall for about 905 pounds of salad. The action follows testing that has revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes on samples. That’s a bacteria that can cause severe illness in certain groups of people. Whenever it appears in food and drinks, Listeria triggers product recalls.
WISCONSIN STATE
Popculture

Sugar Recalled 'Due to Pieces of Plastic'

It is once again time to check the pantry, because officials have alerted consumers to yet another concerning recall. Rogers brand Golden Yellow Sugar was recalled by Lantic Inc. after the product was found to pose a possible health hazard due to pieces of plastic possibly in the sugar. Consumers were alerted to the recall in a Friday, May 27 recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Vanilla Ice Cream Recall Revealed

Consumers should check their freezers for this taste dessert after a mandatory recall went public. Casper's Red Button Canadian Vanilla has been recalled because it contains an undeclared allergen, which could be dangerous to those affected by it. On May 25, the company published the recall of 56-ounce tubs of...
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Get a Free Happy Meal from McDonald's Any Day in June

Fast food, by its nature, is ready quickly. If that's not fast enough for you since you have to go to the restaurant, you can get it even faster by ordering that drive-thru lunch for delivery. (At least, getting it fast is the idea before something goes wrong like your meal getting stuck on the wrong side of a parade.)
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Burger King Is Celebrating Its Birthday With Free Whopper Jrs

Who doesn't love free food? One of the best ways to get customers in the door at a company is to offer them something for free — and if it's anything food-related, it's almost guaranteed that people will come running. Restaurants love to create deals and promotions offering extremely inexpensive items for this very reason. In the past, for instance, Applebee's has featured $1 cocktails, and various food holidays, including National Pizza Day and National Pretzel Day, have seen chains such as Auntie Anne's offering free treats. Some chain restaurants, like Carl's Jr., Jimmy John's, and Popeyes, have free and discounted offerings year-round, too (via Thrillist).
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Beloved Pepsi Product Makes a Bizarre Comeback

The Cold War between Russia (then the Soviet Union) and the United States formally ended in 1992. That year, however, marked an escalation in the cold (beverage) war between Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company (The) Report and PespsiCo (PEP) - Get PepsiCo Inc. Report. These two companies pulled out...
ECONOMY
Popculture

McDonald's Adds New Baked Treat to Its Menu But There's a Catch

Fast food lovers are getting treated to something sweet this summer at McDonald's. The Golden Arches has made a new addition to its growing McCafé Bakery lineup, officially adding the new Strawberry Glazed Li'L Donut to the menu, though not every fan will have the chance to order it.
RESTAURANTS
24/7 Wall St.

9 Vegetables You Should Never Eat Raw

Are raw foods healthier than cooked foods? Some people believe they are — to the extent that they’ll eat nothing but. Raw foodists, as such folks are sometimes called, maintain that consuming only uncooked fruits and vegetables (some add raw seafood and/or meat to their diets) can promote weight loss and help prevent and combat […]
NUTRITION
Fast Company

4 great Amazon Prime freebies you might not know you can get

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’re probably doing it for the two-day shipping, the free video content, and . . . well, maybe that’s about it. But Amazon is a big company with a bevy of offerings, many of which are hard to find—including a bunch of other free stuff you get with your Prime membership.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Urgent ice cream recall: Check your freezer for this dangerous dessert

The avalanche of ice cream recalls continues with Casper’s Red Button Canadian Vanilla, which contains almonds, an undeclared allergen. In the past weeks, we saw three similar ice cream recalls: Turkey Hill (peanuts), Van Leeuwen (cashews and pistachios), and Planet Oat (peanuts). Casper’s ice cream recall. Casper’s Ice...
FOOD SAFETY
CNN

The couple behind the bag that sold out in 2 minutes

In 2020, when the pandemic brought all nonessential travel to a grinding halt, Ami and Jason Richter had to think fast. They were running a flourishing business called Lug that sold fun travel bags and accessories and had a growing legion of fans, which included Oprah.
LIFESTYLE
Popculture

Tuna Recalled, Could 'Contain Pieces of Metal'

A popular tuna is being pulled from store shelves after it was found to pose a potential hazard. The UK Food Standards Agency alerted consumers in a May 31 notice that Co-op recalled two different tuna products after it was discovered that they may contain pieces of metal, making them unsafe for consumers to eat.
FOOD SAFETY
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy