Pitt County, NC

Pitt County unveils new state-of-the-art animal shelter

By By Pat Gruner Staff Writer
 3 days ago

Pitt County’s renovated animal shelter officially opened Monday — after more than four years of construction, legal disputes and delays — with improvements that leaders say will deliver a better quality of life for the animals and people it serves.

An unveiling celebration for the $3.13 million expansion and renovation brought officials, staff and guests to the shelter’s location on 4550 County Home Road. The project came in under its final budget of $3.26 million, adding 25 cat cages, 15 dog kennels and a newly renovated adoption area. New epoxy floors will make for easier upkeep.

“For years, the shelter struggled to keep up with state codes that now require such types of coverings on the floors and walls,” said Chad Singleton, director of Animal Services for Pitt County. “This renovation and expansion will help us stay up-to-date with state codes and reduce the amount of time staff spends on maintenance of the building.”

Indoor “get acquainted rooms” have been added to allow people to visit with cats and dogs to get a better feel for their personalities prior to an adoption.

Janis Gallagher, county manager, said data shows since Pitt County began a serious investment in Animal Services about two decades ago, adoption rates have gone up while the number of bites and calls for service have steadily declined. Singleton said he believes the shelter will play a role in continuing that trend.

The facility garnered approval from Animal Services staff, who will now benefit from an intake area and offices for shelter attendants and animal control officers.

“It’s so much more welcoming,” said Morgan Alderman, a shelter assistant who added that the old shelter’s ambiance was lacking. “It’s brighter and ... (people) can sit down and get to know a kitten, or a cat, better.”

Michele Whaley, former director of Animal Services, said that the shelter unequivocally meets the Five Freedoms of Animal Welfare put forth by the American Humane Society: freedom from hunger and thirst; from discomfort; from pain, injury and disease; to express normal and natural behavior; and from fear and distress.

“It’s a facility people can be proud of now,” Whaley said. “My daughter was 5 when I started here and I didn’t want to bring my family here. It (was) depressing. Now it’s a vibrant, healthy, happy place.”

Another new feature is an enclosed outdoor cat patio, or catio, that gives felines another place to frolic.

“The catio, where they can actually get outside and have fresh air, there are very few spaces in North Carolina that have those spaces,” Whaley said. “The cats really got an upgrade because back in 2002, bless their hearts, they were in our soda machine room.”

The project was undertaken in April 2018. Initially appraised at $1.93 million and scheduled to take a year to complete all four phases, the project’s first phase took 18 months to finish.

The project stalled in September 2019, leading the Pitt County Board of Commissioners to declare that general contractor Burney & Burney Construction Co. had defaulted.

That prompted a lawsuit from the contractor against the county and the company that held its surety bond in November 2019.

In May 2021, Burney & Burney dismissed its lawsuit against the county. Later that month the board awarded almost $1.45 million to Laughlin-Sutton Construction near Greensboro to complete the three remaining phases of the project.

Gallagher said it feels good to be at the long road’s end.

“This facility, in my opinion, is one of the nicest in the state,” Gallagher said. “It feels terrific to see this for our community. Pitt County deserves a shelter like this.

“We’re living up to Pitt County’s vision of being a leader in the state and the best of the east,” Gallagher told the assembled crowd of about 50. We’re really celebrating three things — pets, partnerships and progress.”

