Beyoncé's single dubbed anthem for 'Great Resignation'

Tori Spelling congratulated her daughter Stella on graduating middle school in a heartfelt Instagram post detailing the many obstacles the 14-year-old has faced.
“My girl graduated from middle school today. Bittersweet,” the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum, 49, shared with her 1.6 million followers Thursday.
“So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, migraines, severe anxiety, and sadly teachers and counselors who didn’t believe she could do it all in time to graduate,” she continued, adding that Stella “proved them all wrong!”
Spelling wrote that she was “so beyond proud” to “look up at that stage” during the graduation...
