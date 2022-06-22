Survey shows parents believe schools are safe but want more resources for students

Pitt County Schools received high marks for keeping students safe, as well as extra efforts from staff members during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report released by Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County.

The Community Conversations Report, presented to the Pitt County Board of Education June 6, is based on discussions with nearly 200 people from July 2021 through April 2022.

“We heard praise and gratitude for our schools,” Kylene Dibble, executive director of Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County, said. “Schools were seen as a safe place in terms of COVID and otherwise.”

The report, designed to solicit community perceptions and opinions about public education in the county, also called for additional support for teachers and more resources for students and their families.

Prior to Dibble’s presentation to the board, District 9 representative Benjie Forrest, with support from District 6 representative Worth Forbes, asked that the report be presented during the public expression portion of the meeting, which limits groups to five minutes each. Forrest indicated that his request was designed to be fair to other parent groups that come to meetings to address the board, but the motion failed, 6-2.

For its eighth annual Community Conversations report, the group asked parents, teachers and other community members to share their views on Pitt County Schools’ strengths and needs, discuss concerns and experiences of minority groups and share other thoughts not necessarily addressed in the survey. For the first time, participants also were asked to describe what equity means to them, particularly in an educational context.

The added question brought a variety of responses, with most participants connecting the concept to students’ individual needs for various opportunities and services. Several of those responding noted that resources and programs offered vary from one school to another and that lack of internet access continues to be a barrier in some areas of the county.

In the 92-page report, the school district received accolades for its efforts to provide connections to community resources as well as extracurricular options to students. The report also offered praise for the school nutrition program and the level of communication the district maintained with families, although some participants suggested that communication should be more frequent and methods of delivering it needed to be more varied.

Additional concerns included the curriculum offered, including a desire for parents to know what their children are learning. Also making the list were student behavior, gaps in learning as a result of the pandemic and facilities maintenance.

Adequate support for staff was among the top concerns participants mentioned. Comments indicated that those surveyed favored increased pay and increased staff, including not only teachers but interpreters, bus drivers, custodial staff and social workers.

“We found that the themes of those four questions could be summed up into one word: more,” Dibble said. “While participants were grateful for what children received in Pitt County, they also want more.”

The call for increased services ranged from more teacher assistants and exceptional children’s teachers to more opportunities for interactions between parents, staff and members of the Board of Education, she said.

As participants shared their experiences as being part of a marginalized group, a common theme was a need for additional training for teachers to equip them to make all students feel more included.

Dibble told the board that this year’s Community Conversations report contains fewer than usual recommendations from Parents for Public Schools about how to respond to parents’ concerns.

“What I’m hearing in our Community Conversations is being reflected across the nation. Public education is having a nationwide dilemma,” she said. “Fewer college students are pursuing education as a career. Teachers are leaving the profession in record numbers. Finding nutrition staff, bus drivers, custodial staff and other crucial personnel is harder than it’s ever been.

“This is not a solution that one organization, one school board or one school system can fix immediately,” Dibble said. “So what we hope is that we can work together to make small increments of change.”

Sixteen Community Conversation sessions are included in the report, featuring input from parents of students from each attendance area. While virtual and in-person conversations were held on separate nights, each attendance area was counted as one conversation. A session was conducted for Hispanic families and parents of exceptional children, with other conversations hosted by organizations including the Pitt County Association of Educators, Building Hope Community Life Center, Pitt-Greenville Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Institute, BRACE (Building Resilience and Courage to Excel), Cedar Bridge Church, Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority, Developing Positive Attitudes Program (DPAP), Possessing the Keys Academy and Horizons.

According to the report, more than 85 percent of people responding to the survey were younger than 50 and about 80 percent were women. About 60 percent of participants were Caucasian, 33 percent were African American and about 6 percent were Hispanic.