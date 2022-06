Area close to the fire(Image is author's) The Interstate freeway going from Salt Lake City to Wendover, a town which straddles Utah and Nevada, and places further West such as California was the scene of grass fires over the past week. Beyond the Salt Lake City Airport going West, some grass fires started to burn. The fires were near Magna, and they were very close to the road.

MAGNA, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO