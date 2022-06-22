NYC’s Rent Board Votes for Biggest Increase Since Bloomberg Administration

Despite claiming to have transferred ownership of a Brooklyn apartment to a friend, Eric Adams still owned 50 percent of the one-bedroom co-op as recently as last year, a financial disclosure Wednesday revealed. During Adams’ campaign to become New York City mayor last year, questions were raised about his real-estate portfolio. An adviser to Adams’ campaign told Politico that Adams had signed over his interest in a Brooklyn apartment to the other owner—but the new disclosure from the city’s Conflicts of Interest Board revealed he still owned his stake as recently as 2021. Adams valued his share of the apartment at $250,000 to $500,000 in the filing. Even more perplexing is that Adams appears to have amended previous Conflicts board disclosures from 2016 through 2020, which originally didn’t declare his ownership of the property, to say that he did in fact hold a stake in the apartment all along.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO