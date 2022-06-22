ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC’s Rent Board Votes for Biggest Increase Since Bloomberg Administration

By David Brand
City Limits
City Limits
 3 days ago
The nine-member Rent Guidelines Board (RGB) voted Tuesday to raise rents by 3.25 percent on one-year leases and by 5 percent on two-year leases, the highest increase for rent-stabilized apartments since 2013. Tenants in New York City’s roughly 1 million regulated apartments are facing the biggest rent hike since...

